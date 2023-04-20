Sports

FIFA concerned about Canada's refusal to honor Afghan visa letters

2023-04-20 | 03:59
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
FIFA concerned about Canada's refusal to honor Afghan visa letters

Officials with footballs international governing body FIFA criticized Canada's decision not to recognize documents FIFA and a Canadian senator had given to female athletes and others who were scrambling to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban took over in 2021.

Canada refused to accept "visa facilitation letters" FIFA and Canadian Senator Marilou McPhedran handed out based on a template provided by a Canadian Department of National Defense employee in attempts to evacuate 640 women athletes, their coaches and others, according to court documents.
 
Canada said those letters were inauthentic and that it did not authorize anyone to issue them and asked police to investigate their distribution.

“As FIFA, we are deeply concerned about the apparent change of mind of the Canadian authorities not to honor the visa facilitation letters,” reads a Sept. 21, 2021, email from FIFA Chief Social Responsibility and Education Officer Joyce Cook to an Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada staffer.

Canada pledged to resettle at least 40,000 Afghans following the resumption of control of Afghanistan by the Taliban Islamist militant group in August 2021 when US-led troops withdrew. Canada says it has resettled about 30,000 so far.
 
The email is among newly released court documents that convey FIFA’s role in efforts to get young Afghan athletes and those close to them out of Afghanistan.

FIFA and the Canadian government did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the documents.

The documents were filed in a case brought by six Afghans who say they received letters but were later told they were invalid. They are asking a judge to order the government to grant them temporary resident permits.

According to court documents, on Aug. 25, 2021, a Department of National Defense official sent a template letter to the Canadian senator and a colleague in response to requests for forms to get Afghans into Kabul’s airport.

"After I received the visa facilitation letters from Canada, I chose not to follow through with evacuation by the American government," one unidentified plaintiff said in their affidavit.
 

Sports

FIFA

Concerned

Canada

Refusal

Afghanistan

Visa

Letters

LBCI Next
Eight healthcare workers face trial over Maradona's death
Williams, Mewis hoping to play their way into US World Cup squad
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-02-15

FIFA confirms US, Mexico, Canada automatically in '26 World Cup

LBCI
World
03:08

UN chief to convene meeting to work on way forward on Afghanistan

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-19

Transport Canada says Hyundai Auto Canada guilty of safety violation

LBCI
World
2023-04-18

Canada's inflation rate slows to 4.3% in March

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
09:06

Nadal to miss Madrid Open after recovery setback

LBCI
Sports
09:05

LVMH CEO: Talks ongoing over 2024 Paris Olympics deal

LBCI
Sports
09:03

Badminton federation extends ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes

LBCI
Sports
09:01

Saliba struggling to return to Arsenal title fight

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:47

Cross-border remote working could boost London financial center

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-02

Lebanon’s Suicide rates increased 32% over nine years: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:59

Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-14

Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:56

Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:13

The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:40

Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:31

Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:49

Settlements and sovereignty: The ongoing debate among Christians

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:40

The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation

LBCI
World
04:48

Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates

LBCI
Middle East
11:36

Oman liberalizes foreign marriage law in rare social reform

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app