News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
25
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
25
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Eight healthcare workers face trial over Maradona's death
2023-04-20 | 04:06
Share
0
min
Eight healthcare workers face trial over Maradona's death
Eight healthcare workers will go on trial over the death of Diego Maradona after being charged with "homicide by negligence", Argentine media reported on Wednesday.
The footballing great, who led Argentina to a second World Cup title in 1986, died aged 60 in November 2020 from heart failure after undergoing brain surgery days earlier.
A court in San Isidro, a town on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, rejected defense appeals for a lesser charge and upheld a year-old indictment by prosecutors for "reckless and inefficient work" in the treatment of the former Boca Juniors and Napoli player, TV channel TN reported.
The process is unlikely to start until next year and the defendants could face prison sentences ranging from eight to 25 years, the reports said.
Reuters
Sports
Diego Maradona
Case
Death
Eight
Healthcare
Workers
Face
Trial
Football
Argentina
International
Legend
Next
Saliba struggling to return to Arsenal title fight
FIFA concerned about Canada's refusal to honor Afghan visa letters
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:45
Malaysia probes cases of migrant workers left jobless, without passports
World
05:45
Malaysia probes cases of migrant workers left jobless, without passports
0
World
2023-04-19
Manhattan DA, Republican congressman to face off in court over subpoena in Trump case
World
2023-04-19
Manhattan DA, Republican congressman to face off in court over subpoena in Trump case
0
World
2023-03-27
Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee who had $137 million verdict cut
World
2023-03-27
Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee who had $137 million verdict cut
0
Variety
2023-03-27
Juul, Altria face first trial over claims of marketing e-cigarettes to teens
Variety
2023-03-27
Juul, Altria face first trial over claims of marketing e-cigarettes to teens
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
09:06
Nadal to miss Madrid Open after recovery setback
Sports
09:06
Nadal to miss Madrid Open after recovery setback
0
Sports
09:05
LVMH CEO: Talks ongoing over 2024 Paris Olympics deal
Sports
09:05
LVMH CEO: Talks ongoing over 2024 Paris Olympics deal
0
Sports
09:03
Badminton federation extends ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes
Sports
09:03
Badminton federation extends ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes
0
Sports
09:01
Saliba struggling to return to Arsenal title fight
Sports
09:01
Saliba struggling to return to Arsenal title fight
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:47
Cross-border remote working could boost London financial center
World
06:47
Cross-border remote working could boost London financial center
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-02
Lebanon’s Suicide rates increased 32% over nine years: report
Lebanon News
2023-03-02
Lebanon’s Suicide rates increased 32% over nine years: report
0
Lebanon Economy
07:59
Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate
Lebanon Economy
07:59
Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-14
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-14
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
11:56
Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors
Lebanon Economy
11:56
Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah
3
Press Highlights
10:40
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
Press Highlights
10:40
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
4
Press Highlights
02:31
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
Press Highlights
02:31
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Settlements and sovereignty: The ongoing debate among Christians
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Settlements and sovereignty: The ongoing debate among Christians
6
Press Highlights
02:40
The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation
Press Highlights
02:40
The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation
7
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
8
Middle East
11:36
Oman liberalizes foreign marriage law in rare social reform
Middle East
11:36
Oman liberalizes foreign marriage law in rare social reform
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store