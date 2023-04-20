News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Saliba struggling to return to Arsenal title fight
2023-04-20 | 09:01
Share
3
min
Saliba struggling to return to Arsenal title fight
Defender William Saliba is struggling to return to Arsenal's Premier League title run-in because of a back injury while Oleksandr Zinchenko is also a doubt for Friday's crucial home game against bottom club Southampton.
Frenchman Saliba, who has impressed this season after returning from a loan spell with Marseille, has not played for a month and manager Mikel Arteta is concerned.
"The picture hasn't changed from last week. Regarding William, we still have to wait a little bit more," Arteta told reporters on Thursday.
"He is not progressing as quick as we hoped. It's a bit delicate and we want to be very certain when we push him that he is ready to absorb the load and the risk.
"At the moment that's not possible to do."
Zinchenko has a groin injury and Arteta says the former Manchester City player "needs some more time to heal".
Arsenal have seven games left and victory over Southampton on Friday would lift them seven points above champions Manchester City ahead of the clash of the top two at The Etihad Stadium next Wednesday, albeit City will have two games in hand.
Some have suggested Arteta's side have blown their hopes of landing the club's first title since 2004 after squandering two-goal leads to draw 2-2 at Liverpool and West Ham United.
But he is confident his players will shake off those setbacks against Southampton.
"Twists and turns are part of everything that you do, especially in football," he said. "It's not always going to be a linear progression. You have to know that and you have to be prepared for that.
"The way the team reacted was incredibly positive and we want to see that tomorrow night when we get onto that field."
Arteta also threw his support behind Bukayo Saka whose penalty miss against West Ham proved crucial.
Asked if the young winger would continue to take penalties, Arteta said: "Yes. If not, I will go on the pitch and throw him the ball to make sure he takes the next one."
While a home clash against a Southampton side rock bottom and in acute danger of relegation looks perfect for Arsenal, Arteta warned against any complacency.
"Southampton, after analysing them with a lot of detail, they have impressed me quite a lot," he said.
"If I watched the last game that they played, how they lost, with the margin that they lost, the margin wasn't there. I think what Ruben (Selles) and the coaches are doing is really good.
"The rewards maybe haven't been there in terms of results in some games but they are a really good team."
Inevitably, thoughts are already turning to next week's mega-clash with City which is being billed as a title-decider.
But Arteta said that Friday is the focus.
"That's the conversation that we had the other day and nobody's talking about what's going to happen next Wednesday. We have to become really boring to everybody and be really repetitive and just focus on what we have to do this morning."
Reuters
Sports
Saliba
Arsenal
Defender
Struggling
Return
Title
Fight
England
Premier League
Football
Next
Jamal Murray puts up 40 as Nuggets dump Wolves
'My heart is still in it': Hamlin to return to football activities
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
10:58
Turkey calls sides in Sudan conflict to end fighting and return to negotiations
Middle East
10:58
Turkey calls sides in Sudan conflict to end fighting and return to negotiations
0
Sports
2023-04-19
'My heart is still in it': Hamlin to return to football activities
Sports
2023-04-19
'My heart is still in it': Hamlin to return to football activities
0
Sports
2023-04-10
Football Ronaldo angered by blow to title hopes of Al-Nassr, opponents hail 'checkmate'
Sports
2023-04-10
Football Ronaldo angered by blow to title hopes of Al-Nassr, opponents hail 'checkmate'
0
Sports
2023-03-13
Football Leaders Arsenal crush Fulham, Man United held, Newcastle win
Sports
2023-03-13
Football Leaders Arsenal crush Fulham, Man United held, Newcastle win
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
09:06
Nadal to miss Madrid Open after recovery setback
Sports
09:06
Nadal to miss Madrid Open after recovery setback
0
Sports
09:05
LVMH CEO: Talks ongoing over 2024 Paris Olympics deal
Sports
09:05
LVMH CEO: Talks ongoing over 2024 Paris Olympics deal
0
Sports
09:03
Badminton federation extends ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes
Sports
09:03
Badminton federation extends ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes
0
Sports
04:06
Eight healthcare workers face trial over Maradona's death
Sports
04:06
Eight healthcare workers face trial over Maradona's death
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-03-02
Ramadan 2023 to begin on Thursday, March 23: Office of late Sayyed Fadlallah
Middle East
2023-03-02
Ramadan 2023 to begin on Thursday, March 23: Office of late Sayyed Fadlallah
0
Variety
07:10
Pinterest brings on Google Pixel VP to fill chief product officer position
Variety
07:10
Pinterest brings on Google Pixel VP to fill chief product officer position
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:27
The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
07:27
The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections
0
Press Highlights
02:31
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
Press Highlights
02:31
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:31
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
Press Highlights
02:31
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals
3
Press Highlights
02:40
The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation
Press Highlights
02:40
The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation
4
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
5
News Bulletin Reports
07:27
The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
07:27
The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections
6
Lebanon Economy
07:59
Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate
Lebanon Economy
07:59
Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate
7
Variety
08:12
Lebanon’s Tabbouleh, Fattoush among the world’s best-rated salads
Variety
08:12
Lebanon’s Tabbouleh, Fattoush among the world’s best-rated salads
8
News Bulletin Reports
07:22
Lebanese community under siege in Sudan amidst escalating clashes
News Bulletin Reports
07:22
Lebanese community under siege in Sudan amidst escalating clashes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store