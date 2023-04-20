Sports

Saliba struggling to return to Arsenal title fight

2023-04-20 | 09:01
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Saliba struggling to return to Arsenal title fight

Defender William Saliba is struggling to return to Arsenal's Premier League title run-in because of a back injury while Oleksandr Zinchenko is also a doubt for Friday's crucial home game against bottom club Southampton.

Frenchman Saliba, who has impressed this season after returning from a loan spell with Marseille, has not played for a month and manager Mikel Arteta is concerned.

"The picture hasn't changed from last week. Regarding William, we still have to wait a little bit more," Arteta told reporters on Thursday.
 
"He is not progressing as quick as we hoped. It's a bit delicate and we want to be very certain when we push him that he is ready to absorb the load and the risk.

"At the moment that's not possible to do."

Zinchenko has a groin injury and Arteta says the former Manchester City player "needs some more time to heal".

Arsenal have seven games left and victory over Southampton on Friday would lift them seven points above champions Manchester City ahead of the clash of the top two at The Etihad Stadium next Wednesday, albeit City will have two games in hand.
 
Some have suggested Arteta's side have blown their hopes of landing the club's first title since 2004 after squandering two-goal leads to draw 2-2 at Liverpool and West Ham United.

But he is confident his players will shake off those setbacks against Southampton.

"Twists and turns are part of everything that you do, especially in football," he said. "It's not always going to be a linear progression. You have to know that and you have to be prepared for that.

"The way the team reacted was incredibly positive and we want to see that tomorrow night when we get onto that field."

Arteta also threw his support behind Bukayo Saka whose penalty miss against West Ham proved crucial.

Asked if the young winger would continue to take penalties, Arteta said: "Yes. If not, I will go on the pitch and throw him the ball to make sure he takes the next one."
 
While a home clash against a Southampton side rock bottom and in acute danger of relegation looks perfect for Arsenal, Arteta warned against any complacency.

"Southampton, after analysing them with a lot of detail, they have impressed me quite a lot," he said.

"If I watched the last game that they played, how they lost, with the margin that they lost, the margin wasn't there. I think what Ruben (Selles) and the coaches are doing is really good.

"The rewards maybe haven't been there in terms of results in some games but they are a really good team."

Inevitably, thoughts are already turning to next week's mega-clash with City which is being billed as a title-decider.

But Arteta said that Friday is the focus.

"That's the conversation that we had the other day and nobody's talking about what's going to happen next Wednesday. We have to become really boring to everybody and be really repetitive and just focus on what we have to do this morning."
 

Sports

Saliba

Arsenal

Defender

Struggling

Return

Title

Fight

England

Premier League

Football

LBCI Next
Jamal Murray puts up 40 as Nuggets dump Wolves
'My heart is still in it': Hamlin to return to football activities
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
10:58

Turkey calls sides in Sudan conflict to end fighting and return to negotiations

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-19

'My heart is still in it': Hamlin to return to football activities

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-10

Football Ronaldo angered by blow to title hopes of Al-Nassr, opponents hail 'checkmate'

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-13

Football Leaders Arsenal crush Fulham, Man United held, Newcastle win

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
09:06

Nadal to miss Madrid Open after recovery setback

LBCI
Sports
09:05

LVMH CEO: Talks ongoing over 2024 Paris Olympics deal

LBCI
Sports
09:03

Badminton federation extends ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes

LBCI
Sports
04:06

Eight healthcare workers face trial over Maradona's death

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-02

Ramadan 2023 to begin on Thursday, March 23: Office of late Sayyed Fadlallah

LBCI
Variety
07:10

Pinterest brings on Google Pixel VP to fill chief product officer position

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:27

The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:31

Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:31

Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:40

The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation

LBCI
World
04:48

Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:27

The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:59

Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate

LBCI
Variety
08:12

Lebanon’s Tabbouleh, Fattoush among the world’s best-rated salads

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:22

Lebanese community under siege in Sudan amidst escalating clashes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app