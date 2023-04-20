Sports

Badminton federation extends ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes

2023-04-20 | 09:03
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Badminton federation extends ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has maintained its ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes participating in international tournaments, the governing body said on Thursday.

The BWF first banned Russian and Belarusian athletes in March last year after Russia invaded Ukraine, initially using its ally Belarus as a staging ground in what Russia called a "special military operation".

The BWF's decision comes despite the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommending last month that athletes from Russia and Belarus be allowed to return to competition as neutrals, providing they did not support the war or were not affiliated to the military.
 
Table tennis, fencing, judo and taekwondo are among the Olympic sports which have readmitted athletes from the two countries as neutrals.

The BWF said in a statement that the decision to extend the ban was taken at its council meeting on Tuesday.

"BWF acknowledges that sport should foster peace and solidarity between all people, and that sport should not become a political vehicle for influence in geo-politics," the governing body said.
 
"In that sense, the guiding principle is that athletes should always be allowed to participate in sport competitions without judgement of their passport and separate of any geo-political conflict outside the control of the sports movement.

"However... BWF is not convinced there is satisfactory justification to lift the suspensions on Russian and Belarussian players and officials at this time.

"BWF continues to express unwavering support to the people of Ukraine, and the Ukrainian badminton community, and we strongly condemn the invasion of Ukraine, which works against BWF's core values and our objective to obtain peace."

Singles and doubles qualification in badminton for next year's Olympics in Paris will be based on results achieved in tournaments between May 1, 2023 and April 28, 2024.
 

Sports

Badminton

Federation

Extends

Ban

Russia

Belarusian

Athletes

LBCI Next
Jamal Murray puts up 40 as Nuggets dump Wolves
'My heart is still in it': Hamlin to return to football activities
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-02-02

Baltics, Poland call for ban on Russian, Belarusian athletes at Olympics

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-14

Ukraine bans its national teams from competing with Russians and Belarusians

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-19

Russia's men's basketball team banned from Olympic pre-qualification

LBCI
World
2023-04-12

Deutsche Bank says cutting risks from Russian IT operations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
09:06

Nadal to miss Madrid Open after recovery setback

LBCI
Sports
09:05

LVMH CEO: Talks ongoing over 2024 Paris Olympics deal

LBCI
Sports
09:01

Saliba struggling to return to Arsenal title fight

LBCI
Sports
04:06

Eight healthcare workers face trial over Maradona's death

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-02

Ramadan 2023 to begin on Thursday, March 23: Office of late Sayyed Fadlallah

LBCI
Variety
07:10

Pinterest brings on Google Pixel VP to fill chief product officer position

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:27

The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:31

Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:31

Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:40

The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation

LBCI
World
04:48

Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:27

The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:59

Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate

LBCI
Variety
08:12

Lebanon’s Tabbouleh, Fattoush among the world’s best-rated salads

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:22

Lebanese community under siege in Sudan amidst escalating clashes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app