Sports

LVMH CEO: Talks ongoing over 2024 Paris Olympics deal

2023-04-20 | 09:05
LVMH CEO: Talks ongoing over 2024 Paris Olympics deal

LVMH (LVMH.PA) hasn't yet signed any contract regarding the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, but talks on the issue are ongoing, the groups chief executive, Bernard Arnault, said on Thursday.
 

