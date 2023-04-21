News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis
2023-04-21 | 03:06
Share
3
min
Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis
Europa League kings Sevilla breezed past Manchester United into the semi-finals of their favourite competition as Youssef En Nesyri scored twice in a dominant 3-0 win on Thursday that secured a 5-2 aggregate triumph.
Both En Nesyri's goals came from mistakes by United goalkeeper David de Gea while trying to play the ball with his feet and it was a listless and error-strewn performance by the English side.
Sevilla were relentless with their high pressing and United, who led the first leg 2-0 before conceding two late goals at Old Trafford, never threatened to get back into the game amid a raucous atmosphere at a sold-out Sanchez Pizjuan stadium.
"I have never seen an atmosphere like this in my entire life," En Nesyri told Movistar Plus.
"I am very happy for the two goals and for the fans who supported us until the end.
"We have to stay together, with the fans, because that's how we'll go far."
Languishing in the bottom half of LaLiga during a difficult season in which two managers have been fired, Sevilla rediscovered their mojo at Old Trafford to grab a late 2-2 draw.
It took only eight minutes for Sevilla to open the scoring after De Gea delivered a hospital pass to Harry Maguire who was challenged by Erik Lamela and En Nesyri scooped up the loose ball to net from close range.
Sevilla wasted several chances and Lucas Ocampos had a goal ruled out by VAR due to offside in the build-up shortly before halftime.
United manager Erik ten Hag brought on Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw as halftime substitutes but straight after the interval Sevilla defender Loic Bade scored with a towering header from a corner which went in off the crossbar.
En Nesyri wrapped up the win in the 81st minute after United goalkeeper David De Gea failed to deal with a long ball over the top and the Morocco striker finished well to move the Spanish side closer to a record-extending seventh victory in the competition.
"We have to do better, that's the demand," Ten Hag told BT Sport.
"We were not composed, not calm. We didn't beat the press, when you do there are so many spaces behind, and it was obvious at the start how to do it.
"We lost the battles, they had more passion, more desire, more willingness. This was a great opportunity, a great occasion, to win something and we gave it away - we have to blame ourselves. It's gone, we can't change it."
Sevilla will face Juventus in the semi-finals.
United play Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday.
Reuters
Sports
Sevilla
Manchester United
Europa League
Punish
England
Premier
League
Club
Next
Farah says London will be his last marathon
Nadal to miss Madrid Open after recovery setback
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-03-17
Man Utd face Sevilla, Juve meet Sporting in Europa League quarter
Sports
2023-03-17
Man Utd face Sevilla, Juve meet Sporting in Europa League quarter
0
Sports
2023-02-01
Premier League clubs spend $1 bln for first time in January transfer window
Sports
2023-02-01
Premier League clubs spend $1 bln for first time in January transfer window
0
Sports
05:14
Man Utd's performance in Europa League loss 'unacceptable': Ten Hag
Sports
05:14
Man Utd's performance in Europa League loss 'unacceptable': Ten Hag
0
Sports
2023-04-20
Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
Sports
2023-04-20
Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
05:14
Man Utd's performance in Europa League loss 'unacceptable': Ten Hag
Sports
05:14
Man Utd's performance in Europa League loss 'unacceptable': Ten Hag
0
Sports
04:18
Germany appoints commission to re-appraise 1972 Munich Olympics attack
Sports
04:18
Germany appoints commission to re-appraise 1972 Munich Olympics attack
0
Sports
04:15
Tyrese Maxey stellar again as Sixers nip Nets
Sports
04:15
Tyrese Maxey stellar again as Sixers nip Nets
0
Sports
04:13
Stephen Curry, Warriors bounce back against Kings
Sports
04:13
Stephen Curry, Warriors bounce back against Kings
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:48
New Zealand ships its last livestock as ban takes effect
World
05:48
New Zealand ships its last livestock as ban takes effect
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-19
Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing
Lebanon News
2023-04-19
Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing
0
World
12:08
Thousands of Sudanese cross borders to flee warring generals
World
12:08
Thousands of Sudanese cross borders to flee warring generals
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-01
Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-01
Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports
03:06
Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis
Sports
03:06
Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions
4
Variety
10:35
From Lebanese origins, Dr. Elias Saadi's a true patriot and advocate for Lebanon's sovereignty
Variety
10:35
From Lebanese origins, Dr. Elias Saadi's a true patriot and advocate for Lebanon's sovereignty
5
Lebanon News
10:03
Paris denies having a preferred candidate for Lebanon's Presidency
Lebanon News
10:03
Paris denies having a preferred candidate for Lebanon's Presidency
6
Variety
08:12
Lebanon’s Tabbouleh, Fattoush among the world’s best-rated salads
Variety
08:12
Lebanon’s Tabbouleh, Fattoush among the world’s best-rated salads
7
News Bulletin Reports
07:27
The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
07:27
The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections
8
Lebanon Economy
07:59
Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate
Lebanon Economy
07:59
Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store