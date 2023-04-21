News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Farah says London will be his last marathon
2023-04-21 | 03:08
Share
1
min
Farah says London will be his last marathon
Mo Farah will compete in his final marathon in front of a home crowd in London on Sunday, the four-times Olympic gold medalist said on Thursday ahead of his likely retirement this year.
The 40-year-old, who withdrew from last year's event due to injury, has run the London Marathon three times with a best finish of third in 2018, the same year he won the Chicago Marathon.
About 750,000 people are expected to attend the race and Farah expects the occasion to be an emotional one.
"It will be my last marathon. It won't be my last race but in terms of marathon, the London Marathon will be my last," Farah told reporters.
"I started the mini-marathon here, so for me, it will be quite emotional. I remember (when I was) 14-years-old, I was here watching great athletes running on the Sunday and I was here taking part in the mini-marathon.
"The support, the people coming out in London, I think that will get to me but I will try not think about it and run. After the race maybe there might be a bit of tears and emotion."
Reuters
Sports
Mo Farah
London
Last
Marathon
Olympic
Gold
Medalist
Next
IOC stance on Russians, Belarusians 'confusing'
Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-03-02
Djokovic targets elusive gold medal at Paris Olympics
Sports
2023-03-02
Djokovic targets elusive gold medal at Paris Olympics
0
World
2023-01-31
Central banks bought the most gold since 1967 last year
World
2023-01-31
Central banks bought the most gold since 1967 last year
0
Sports
2023-01-31
Farah returns for London Marathon before likely 2023 retirement
Sports
2023-01-31
Farah returns for London Marathon before likely 2023 retirement
0
World
05:48
New Zealand ships its last livestock as ban takes effect
World
05:48
New Zealand ships its last livestock as ban takes effect
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
05:14
Man Utd's performance in Europa League loss 'unacceptable': Ten Hag
Sports
05:14
Man Utd's performance in Europa League loss 'unacceptable': Ten Hag
0
Sports
04:18
Germany appoints commission to re-appraise 1972 Munich Olympics attack
Sports
04:18
Germany appoints commission to re-appraise 1972 Munich Olympics attack
0
Sports
04:15
Tyrese Maxey stellar again as Sixers nip Nets
Sports
04:15
Tyrese Maxey stellar again as Sixers nip Nets
0
Sports
04:13
Stephen Curry, Warriors bounce back against Kings
Sports
04:13
Stephen Curry, Warriors bounce back against Kings
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:48
New Zealand ships its last livestock as ban takes effect
World
05:48
New Zealand ships its last livestock as ban takes effect
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-19
Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing
Lebanon News
2023-04-19
Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing
0
World
12:08
Thousands of Sudanese cross borders to flee warring generals
World
12:08
Thousands of Sudanese cross borders to flee warring generals
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-01
Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-01
Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports
03:06
Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis
Sports
03:06
Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions
4
Variety
10:35
From Lebanese origins, Dr. Elias Saadi's a true patriot and advocate for Lebanon's sovereignty
Variety
10:35
From Lebanese origins, Dr. Elias Saadi's a true patriot and advocate for Lebanon's sovereignty
5
Lebanon News
10:03
Paris denies having a preferred candidate for Lebanon's Presidency
Lebanon News
10:03
Paris denies having a preferred candidate for Lebanon's Presidency
6
Variety
08:12
Lebanon’s Tabbouleh, Fattoush among the world’s best-rated salads
Variety
08:12
Lebanon’s Tabbouleh, Fattoush among the world’s best-rated salads
7
News Bulletin Reports
07:27
The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
07:27
The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections
8
Lebanon Economy
07:59
Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate
Lebanon Economy
07:59
Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store