Sports

IOC stance on Russians, Belarusians 'confusing'

2023-04-21 | 03:10
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
IOC stance on Russians, Belarusians 'confusing'

The International Olympic Committee's (IOC) recommendation to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to international competition as neutrals is "confusing" because Ukraine is still under attack, tennis world number one Iga Swiatek said.

The IOC sanctioned Russia and Belarus after Moscow launched the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 but is now eager to see athletes come back across all sports and have a chance to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.
 
Russia says it is prosecuting a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Russian and Belarusian tennis players have been competing on the tours and at the other Grand Slams as neutrals since March last year.

"Right now the situation is pretty complicated because at the beginning of the war there weren't many decisions one way. At first they (Russian and Belarusian athletes) were kind of banned in other sports, not in tennis," Swiatek told reporters on Thursday.
 
Then it changed a little bit and they are starting to be allowed, which is pretty confusing because I feel nothing changed in Ukraine and the cities are still under attack.

"Many Ukrainian athletes are fighting in the war and losing their lives. It's heartbreaking."

Poland's Swiatek, who wears a Ukrainian flag on her cap during matches, has previously said tennis missed an opportunity to send a strong message to Moscow by failing to impose a blanket ban on players from Russia and its ally Belarus.

"I just hope no matter what the decisions is going to be, the sport will be able to kind of put people together and not separate them," Swiatek added.

"But there are tensions, so it may be tricky and hard to do, but you know me as just one athlete, I don't have full influence on what's going on, so we kind of have to just compete (at) our best no matter what the circumstances are."
 

Sports

IOC

Stance

Olympic Committee

Russians

Belarussians

LBCI Next
Roma score twice in extra time to book Europa semi-final spot
Farah says London will be his last marathon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions

LBCI
World
2023-04-14

Europe presses tough Taiwan stance after backlash against Macron comments

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-14

Ukraine bans its national teams from competing with Russians and Belarusians

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-13

Arab countries' diverging stances on Syria's return to the Arab fold

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
05:14

Man Utd's performance in Europa League loss 'unacceptable': Ten Hag

LBCI
Sports
04:18

Germany appoints commission to re-appraise 1972 Munich Olympics attack

LBCI
Sports
04:15

Tyrese Maxey stellar again as Sixers nip Nets

LBCI
Sports
04:13

Stephen Curry, Warriors bounce back against Kings

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:48

New Zealand ships its last livestock as ban takes effect

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-19

Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing

LBCI
World
12:08

Thousands of Sudanese cross borders to flee warring generals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-01

Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports
03:06

Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions

LBCI
Variety
10:35

From Lebanese origins, Dr. Elias Saadi's a true patriot and advocate for Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Paris denies having a preferred candidate for Lebanon's Presidency

LBCI
Variety
08:12

Lebanon’s Tabbouleh, Fattoush among the world’s best-rated salads

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:27

The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:59

Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app