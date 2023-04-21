News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Juventus draw with Sporting to book Europa semi-final spot
2023-04-21 | 03:28
Share
3
min
Juventus draw with Sporting to book Europa semi-final spot
An early goal by midfielder Adrien Rabiot earned Juventus a 1-1 draw with Sporting in an entertaining Europa League clash on Thursday to win their quarter-final 2-1 on aggregate and set up a semi-final clash with Sevilla.
Juventus, who saw their 15-point deduction in Serie A over the club's transfer dealings scrapped earlier on Thursday pending a new trial, had earned a 1-0 victory in the first leg with a second-half goal by defender Federico Gatti.
They will meet Sevilla in the semi-finals, with the Italians at home first on May 11 before the return leg in Spain on May 18, after the Spanish side knocked out Manchester United 5-2 on aggregate.
"We suffered, we did good things in the second half at the beginning, but we have to do better when it comes to our chances," Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said.
"We knew it would be difficult but we are bringing home a good result.
"I expected Sevilla (in the semi-finals) to be honest. They are a tricky team... They have won so many Europa Leagues so they definitely have an advantage. The signs from the last game (in Manchester) were in their favor, I had that feeling."
Juventus took an early lead through Rabiot who netted from close range after nine minutes following a corner.
Sporting winger Marcus Edwards equalized from the penalty spot in the 20th minute when he sent Juve keeper Wojciech Szczesny the wrong way with a strike into the middle of the goal after Rabiot was penalized for a tackle on Manuel Ugarte.
The Lisbon side had hit the woodwork moments before.
Sporting came close to taking a surprise lead and levelling the tie in the 35th minute when defender Ousmane Diomande connected with a corner but his header narrowly missed the target.
Just before halftime, Sporting winger Nuno Santos tried to square the ball inside the box coming from the left but Juve defender Gleison Bremer blocked the threat right in front of the diving Szczesny.
After the break Sporting pressed with confidence for possession but they squandered three more opportunities to level the match.
Ruben Amorim's side should have found the net in the 75th minute when defender Ricardo Esgaio latched on to a pass on the edge of the box only to see his volley fly over the bar, while Sebastian Coates spurned two more chances minutes from time.
Sporting have now completed a run of five home European matches without a win for the first time in the club's history, having recorded two losses and two draws in their previous four.
They have lost each of their last seven ties with Italian clubs.
Reuters
Sports
Juventus
Europa League
Draw
Sporting
Semi-Final
Advance
Next
Paratici steps down as Spurs director after appeal against ban rejected
Roma score twice in extra time to book Europa semi-final spot
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-03-17
Man Utd face Sevilla, Juve meet Sporting in Europa League quarter
Sports
2023-03-17
Man Utd face Sevilla, Juve meet Sporting in Europa League quarter
0
Sports
05:14
Man Utd's performance in Europa League loss 'unacceptable': Ten Hag
Sports
05:14
Man Utd's performance in Europa League loss 'unacceptable': Ten Hag
0
Sports
03:19
Roma score twice in extra time to book Europa semi-final spot
Sports
03:19
Roma score twice in extra time to book Europa semi-final spot
0
Middle East
02:29
Israel in advanced talks with Germany to sell Arrow-3 missile defense
Middle East
02:29
Israel in advanced talks with Germany to sell Arrow-3 missile defense
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
05:14
Man Utd's performance in Europa League loss 'unacceptable': Ten Hag
Sports
05:14
Man Utd's performance in Europa League loss 'unacceptable': Ten Hag
0
Sports
04:18
Germany appoints commission to re-appraise 1972 Munich Olympics attack
Sports
04:18
Germany appoints commission to re-appraise 1972 Munich Olympics attack
0
Sports
04:15
Tyrese Maxey stellar again as Sixers nip Nets
Sports
04:15
Tyrese Maxey stellar again as Sixers nip Nets
0
Sports
04:13
Stephen Curry, Warriors bounce back against Kings
Sports
04:13
Stephen Curry, Warriors bounce back against Kings
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:48
New Zealand ships its last livestock as ban takes effect
World
05:48
New Zealand ships its last livestock as ban takes effect
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-19
Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing
Lebanon News
2023-04-19
Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing
0
World
12:08
Thousands of Sudanese cross borders to flee warring generals
World
12:08
Thousands of Sudanese cross borders to flee warring generals
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-01
Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-01
Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports
03:06
Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis
Sports
03:06
Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions
4
Variety
10:35
From Lebanese origins, Dr. Elias Saadi's a true patriot and advocate for Lebanon's sovereignty
Variety
10:35
From Lebanese origins, Dr. Elias Saadi's a true patriot and advocate for Lebanon's sovereignty
5
Lebanon News
10:03
Paris denies having a preferred candidate for Lebanon's Presidency
Lebanon News
10:03
Paris denies having a preferred candidate for Lebanon's Presidency
6
Variety
08:12
Lebanon’s Tabbouleh, Fattoush among the world’s best-rated salads
Variety
08:12
Lebanon’s Tabbouleh, Fattoush among the world’s best-rated salads
7
News Bulletin Reports
07:27
The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
07:27
The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections
8
Lebanon Economy
07:59
Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate
Lebanon Economy
07:59
Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store