Sports

Paratici steps down as Spurs director after appeal against ban rejected

2023-04-21 | 03:55
0min
Paratici steps down as Spurs director after appeal against ban rejected

Tottenham Hotspur's managing director of football, Fabio Paratici, has resigned after his appeal against a 30-month ban from football was rejected by Italy's top sports body, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Paratici lodged his appeal in Italy after being banned by soccer's world governing body FIFA over his role in transfer deals and finances while at former club Juventus. He joined Tottenham in 2021 following an 11-year stint at Juventus.
 

