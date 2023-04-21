News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Tyrese Maxey stellar again as Sixers nip Nets
2023-04-21 | 04:15
Share
3
min
Tyrese Maxey stellar again as Sixers nip Nets
Tyrese Maxey scored 25 points, including the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 44.7 seconds remaining as the Philadelphia 76ers withstood the ejection of James Harden and a sluggish performance by Joel Embiid to outlast the Brooklyn Nets for a 102-97 victory in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series in New York.
The 76ers can eliminate the Nets on Saturday afternoon in Game 4 in New York thanks to Maxey, who followed up his 33-point performance in Game 2 by snapping a 96-96 tie.
With 55 seconds left, Embiid missed a 17-footer, but De'Anthony Melton grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled by Dorian Finney-Smith with 52 seconds left. Following a Philadelphia timeout, Maxey went around a screen, took a step back along the left side and hit a 26-footer 3-pointer over Spencer Dinwiddie for a 99-96 lead.
After Maxey's shot, Dinwiddie split two at the line with 39 seconds left, and Maxey missed a 19-footer with 17.7 seconds left. Royce O'Neale grabbed the defensive rebound and Dinwiddie drove through the left side of the lane only to be met by Embiid, who blocked the shot with 8.8 seconds left.
Philadelphia iced the game when P.J. Tucker hit a free throw and Melton dunked with 5.4 seconds left after intercepting O'Neale's inbounds pass.
Harden scored 21 before being ejected for committing a flagrant foul 2 when he elbowed O'Neale late in the third quarter. Embiid finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds and played the final five-plus minutes with five fouls after being allowed to stay in despite kicking Brooklyn's Nic Claxton in the groin area early in the first quarter.
Claxton dunked over Embiid to finish off an alley-oop from Mikal Bridges. As Claxton stepped over Embiid, he was kicked in the groin by Embiid's left foot.
After officials reviewed the play, Claxton was handed a technical foul while Embiid was assessed a flagrant foul 1.
Tobias Harris added 15 and Melton finished with 13 for the Sixers, who shot 48.8 percent.
Mikal Bridges led all scorers with 26 points but shot 9-for-26 and was 1-for-5 in the fourth when the Nets were held to 15 points. Dinwiddie added 20 for the Nets, who shot 43 percent and saw their postseason losing streak reach nine games.
Claxton added 18 but was ejected for picking up his second technical following a dunk that put Brooklyn ahead 87-81 with 8:49 left.
Brooklyn overcame a 13-point deficit early in the third and took an 82-76 lead into the fourth. The Nets led 96-91 on O'Neale's putback with 2:15 left.
Before Brooklyn rallied in the third, Philadelphia overcame an early eight-point deficit and held a 58-47 lead at halftime.
Reuters
Sports
NBA
Basketball
Game 3
First Round
Philadelphia 76ers
Brooklyn Nets
Eastern Conference
Playoffs
Next
Germany appoints commission to re-appraise 1972 Munich Olympics attack
Stephen Curry, Warriors bounce back against Kings
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-04-10
NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs
Sports
2023-04-10
NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs
0
Variety
06:31
Coinbase continues overseas expansion amid US regulatory pressure
Variety
06:31
Coinbase continues overseas expansion amid US regulatory pressure
0
Variety
06:12
Pope loses verified status on Twitter, US basketball star LeBron James remains
Variety
06:12
Pope loses verified status on Twitter, US basketball star LeBron James remains
0
Sports
2023-04-19
Russia's men's basketball team banned from Olympic pre-qualification
Sports
2023-04-19
Russia's men's basketball team banned from Olympic pre-qualification
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
05:14
Man Utd's performance in Europa League loss 'unacceptable': Ten Hag
Sports
05:14
Man Utd's performance in Europa League loss 'unacceptable': Ten Hag
0
Sports
04:18
Germany appoints commission to re-appraise 1972 Munich Olympics attack
Sports
04:18
Germany appoints commission to re-appraise 1972 Munich Olympics attack
0
Sports
04:13
Stephen Curry, Warriors bounce back against Kings
Sports
04:13
Stephen Curry, Warriors bounce back against Kings
0
Sports
04:11
Devin Booker, Suns drive past Kawhi Leonard-less Clippers
Sports
04:11
Devin Booker, Suns drive past Kawhi Leonard-less Clippers
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
Why Saudi Arabia's Syrian policy will not impact Lebanese situation
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
Why Saudi Arabia's Syrian policy will not impact Lebanese situation
0
Middle East
2023-04-06
Rockets fired from Gaza raise tension as Passover begins
Middle East
2023-04-06
Rockets fired from Gaza raise tension as Passover begins
0
World
2023-04-11
What we learned from the Chinese military drills around Taiwan
World
2023-04-11
What we learned from the Chinese military drills around Taiwan
0
Variety
2023-04-05
AWS and Microsoft in UK crosshairs as Ofcom mulls cloud services market investigation
Variety
2023-04-05
AWS and Microsoft in UK crosshairs as Ofcom mulls cloud services market investigation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports
03:06
Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis
Sports
03:06
Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions
3
Press Highlights
01:12
Lebanese opposition tries to unite, takes new initiative to elect a presidential candidate: report
Press Highlights
01:12
Lebanese opposition tries to unite, takes new initiative to elect a presidential candidate: report
4
Lebanon News
08:01
French prosecutors accuse Lebanon central bank chief of hiding fraud
Lebanon News
08:01
French prosecutors accuse Lebanon central bank chief of hiding fraud
5
Variety
07:32
Lebanon receives new designation as Microsoft shifts threat actor taxonomy
Variety
07:32
Lebanon receives new designation as Microsoft shifts threat actor taxonomy
6
Lebanon News
06:01
MP Boustani to LBCI: Bankruptcy of banks means bankruptcy of economy
Lebanon News
06:01
MP Boustani to LBCI: Bankruptcy of banks means bankruptcy of economy
7
News Bulletin Reports
08:42
Caught between borders: The plight of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the reality of smuggling
News Bulletin Reports
08:42
Caught between borders: The plight of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the reality of smuggling
8
Variety
07:16
UN reports 'off the charts' melting of glaciers
Variety
07:16
UN reports 'off the charts' melting of glaciers
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store