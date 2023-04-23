News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Tfaker Marten
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Kenya's Kiptum breaks London Marathon record, Hassan makes stunning debut
2023-04-23 | 09:07
Share
2
min
Kenya's Kiptum breaks London Marathon record, Hassan makes stunning debut
Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum set a London Marathon course record on Sunday, finishing in two hours, one minute, 25 seconds, nearly three minutes ahead of second-placed Geoffrey Kamworor.
Kiptum, who ran the fastest-ever debut marathon in Valencia last year, made his break at mile 19, establishing a solid lead to deliver the second-fastest marathon of all time.
The 23-year-old collapsed on to the ground, exhausted, after crossing the finish line. He ran the second half of the race in just 59 minutes and 45 seconds.
Earlier, Dutch middle-distance athlete Sifan Hassan scored a stunning upset to win her debut marathon, an event she saw as a test which could pave the way to her competing over the marathon distance at next year's Paris Olympics.
Hassan, who has won Olympic gold in the 1,500 meters and 5,000 meters, made a dramatic comeback after an early injury to prevail over Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir and defending London champion Yelamzerf Yehualaw in what organizers said was the best ever elite women's field for the event.
The 30-year-old looked to be in pain around the hip flexor just under an hour in, falling behind as she stopped and stretched, but she caught up with the leading pack with just over six kms to go.
Hassan finished in 2:18:34 with a desperate sprint, shaking off second-placed Alemu Megertu of Ethiopia and third-placed Kenyan Jepchirchir in the final 100 meters. Ethiopia's Yehualaw finished fourth.
Hassan has snatched victory from the jaws of defeat before: in the 1,500 meters at the Tokyo Olympics she took a hard tumble, picked herself up and charged ahead to win gold.
Reuters
Sports
Kenya
Kiptum
London
Marathon
Debut
Klopp urges Liverpool to rebuild for next season in league run-in
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-04-21
Farah says London will be his last marathon
Sports
2023-04-21
Farah says London will be his last marathon
0
Sports
2023-01-31
Farah returns for London Marathon before likely 2023 retirement
Sports
2023-01-31
Farah returns for London Marathon before likely 2023 retirement
0
Variety
2023-04-21
Meta can be sued in Kenya over alleged unlawful layoffs and blacklisting of moderators, court rules
Variety
2023-04-21
Meta can be sued in Kenya over alleged unlawful layoffs and blacklisting of moderators, court rules
0
World
2023-04-20
Cross-border remote working could boost London financial center
World
2023-04-20
Cross-border remote working could boost London financial center
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-04-22
Klopp urges Liverpool to rebuild for next season in league run-in
Sports
2023-04-22
Klopp urges Liverpool to rebuild for next season in league run-in
0
Sports
2023-04-21
Man Utd's performance in Europa League loss 'unacceptable': Ten Hag
Sports
2023-04-21
Man Utd's performance in Europa League loss 'unacceptable': Ten Hag
0
Sports
2023-04-21
Germany appoints commission to re-appraise 1972 Munich Olympics attack
Sports
2023-04-21
Germany appoints commission to re-appraise 1972 Munich Olympics attack
0
Sports
2023-04-21
Tyrese Maxey stellar again as Sixers nip Nets
Sports
2023-04-21
Tyrese Maxey stellar again as Sixers nip Nets
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-24
Ukraine pushes for continued Russian Olympic exclusion
World
2023-03-24
Ukraine pushes for continued Russian Olympic exclusion
0
World
2023-04-20
Singapore to resume executions after 6-month break
World
2023-04-20
Singapore to resume executions after 6-month break
0
Variety
2023-01-25
Al Bustan Festival unveils program under "Harmonies of Peace"
Variety
2023-01-25
Al Bustan Festival unveils program under "Harmonies of Peace"
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-22
Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details
Lebanon News
2023-03-22
Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:48
Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
05:48
Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Central inspection authority appointed to supervise public sector employee attendance
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Central inspection authority appointed to supervise public sector employee attendance
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Education Ministry plans exam dates amidst uncertain funding
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Education Ministry plans exam dates amidst uncertain funding
4
World
11:57
Italy's Treasury says it freezes assets of Russian fugitive
World
11:57
Italy's Treasury says it freezes assets of Russian fugitive
5
Variety
07:12
Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters
Variety
07:12
Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters
6
Variety
06:09
How the Clean Air Act lets closed coal plants keep polluting for years
Variety
06:09
How the Clean Air Act lets closed coal plants keep polluting for years
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's challenge: Security vs. humanity for Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's challenge: Security vs. humanity for Syrian refugees
8
Middle East
07:57
Israelis protest planned judicial overhaul ahead of 75th Independence Day
Middle East
07:57
Israelis protest planned judicial overhaul ahead of 75th Independence Day
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store