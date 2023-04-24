News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Wolves hold off Nuggets in OT, survive another day
2023-04-24 | 03:44
Share
2
min
Wolves hold off Nuggets in OT, survive another day
Anthony Edwards scored 34 points and Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored six points in overtime as the Minnesota Timberwolves avoided elimination by defeating the Denver Nuggets 114-108 in Minneapolis on Sunday night in Game 4 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series.
The top-seeded Nuggets lead the series 3-1 and will again try to eliminate the No. 8-seeded Timberwolves in Game 5 Tuesday night in Denver.
Mike Conley added 19 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out for the Wolves. Rudy Gobert chipped in 14 points and 15 rebounds, and Kyle Anderson scored 11 points.
Nikola Jokic had 43 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Nuggets. Jamal Murray scored 19 points, Michael Porter Jr. notched 15 and Aaron Gordon finished with 14.
Jokic had four points and an assist to help Denver take a 102-101 lead in overtime, but Alexander-Walker, who had missed all three of his 3-point attempts in regulation, made consecutive treys to start an 8-0 run that gave Minnesota a 109-102 lead with 1:29 left to play.
Murray had two baskets and Jokic one as the Nuggets got within one point, but Edwards made a 3-pointer with 11.5 seconds left to seal the victory.
Edwards made a jumper that gave Minnesota a 96-84 lead with 2:52 left in the fourth quarter, but Porter made two 3-pointers and Jokic added six points to comprise a 12-0 run that pulled the Nuggets even at 96 with 12.7 seconds left.
Minnesota had a chance to win, but Kentavious Caldwell-Pope blocked Edwards as he attempted a jumper in the final second.
Jokic scored nine quick points early in the third quarter to give Denver a 64-55 lead.
Edwards scored 14 points as Minnesota finished the period with a 25-10 run to build an 80-74 lead heading into the fourth.
Edwards had eight points and two assists and Gobert's layup gave the Wolves a 23-22 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter featured seven ties and seven lead changes, the last of which came as Denver scored the final five points of the first half to grab a 52-48 halftime lead.
Reuters
Sports
Minnesota Timberwolves
First Round
Matchup
Denver Nuggets
NBA
Basketball
Western Conference
Game 4
Playoffs
Next
Jayson Tatum guides Celtics to 3-1 series lead over Hawks
Guardiola issues rallying cry to fans as Man City host Arsenal in 'final'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-04-10
NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs
Sports
2023-04-10
NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs
0
Variety
2023-04-21
Coinbase continues overseas expansion amid US regulatory pressure
Variety
2023-04-21
Coinbase continues overseas expansion amid US regulatory pressure
0
Variety
2023-04-21
Pope loses verified status on Twitter, US basketball star LeBron James remains
Variety
2023-04-21
Pope loses verified status on Twitter, US basketball star LeBron James remains
0
Sports
2023-04-19
Russia's men's basketball team banned from Olympic pre-qualification
Sports
2023-04-19
Russia's men's basketball team banned from Olympic pre-qualification
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:11
Horse racing-Australian jockey Holland dies after fall
Variety
08:11
Horse racing-Australian jockey Holland dies after fall
0
Sports
04:19
Farah says Great North Run will be his final race
Sports
04:19
Farah says Great North Run will be his final race
0
Sports
04:17
Pliskova withdraws from Madrid Open with knee injury
Sports
04:17
Pliskova withdraws from Madrid Open with knee injury
0
Sports
04:15
Man Utd reach FA Cup final after shootout victory over Brighton
Sports
04:15
Man Utd reach FA Cup final after shootout victory over Brighton
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-19
Lebanon sees a decrease in crime rates within first three months of 2023
Lebanon News
2023-04-19
Lebanon sees a decrease in crime rates within first three months of 2023
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:55
Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?
News Bulletin Reports
09:55
Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?
0
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
0
World
2023-03-22
PSG are a success as Qatar's political tool but bland on the pitch-Lahm
World
2023-03-22
PSG are a success as Qatar's political tool but bland on the pitch-Lahm
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
09:13
LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes
News Bulletin Reports
09:13
LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes
2
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
01:02
Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change
Press Highlights
01:02
Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change
4
Lebanon News
06:55
Second evacuation round of Lebanese from Sudan is excepted within coming hours
Lebanon News
06:55
Second evacuation round of Lebanese from Sudan is excepted within coming hours
5
Middle East
07:12
Israel targets Assad Forces and Iranian militias in Al Qunaitra suburbs, Syria
Middle East
07:12
Israel targets Assad Forces and Iranian militias in Al Qunaitra suburbs, Syria
6
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanon’s MoFA announces evacuation of Lebanese from Sudan
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanon’s MoFA announces evacuation of Lebanese from Sudan
7
Press Highlights
10:08
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
Press Highlights
10:08
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
8
World
03:37
Britain's FTSE 100 fall as commodity stocks drag
World
03:37
Britain's FTSE 100 fall as commodity stocks drag
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store