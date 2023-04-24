Sports

Jayson Tatum guides Celtics to 3-1 series lead over Hawks

2023-04-24 | 03:49
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Jayson Tatum guides Celtics to 3-1 series lead over Hawks

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 31 points to lead the visiting Boston Celtics to a 129-121 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series Sunday night.

Second-seeded Boston led by five points after three quarters and outscored seventh-seeded Atlanta 37-34 in the fourth to take a 3-1 lead in the series. The Hawks missed 12 of their first 14 shots in the quarter.
 
Tatum also had seven rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots. Brown made 12 of his 22 field-goal attempts, including three of his four shots from behind the 3-point arc.

The Hawks were within five points with 3:36 to play, but the Celtics took control by scoring the next seven points. Atlanta failed to get closer than eight points the rest of the way.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 35 points and 15 assists. De'Andre Hunter was 11 of 17 from the field and added 27 points. Dejounte Murray finished with 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
 
Game 5 will be Tuesday in Boston.

Marcus Smart (19 points), Derrick White (18), Malcolm Brogdon (14) and Robert Williams III (13) also scored in double figures for the Celtics. Al Horford did not score, but had 11 rebounds in 34 minutes.

Boston led 35-25 after one quarter and 65-53 at halftime. Atlanta went on a 9-0 run to make it a 53-49 game with 3:07 remaining in the second quarter, but the Celtics outscored the Hawks 12-4 for the rest of the half. Atlanta shot 36.7 percent from the field (18 of 49) in the opening 24 minutes.

The Hawks were within three points after Bogdan Bogdanovic made a 3-pointer with 23.5 seconds remaining in the third quarter, but Smart punctuated the quarter with a dunk to give Boston a 92-87 advantage entering the fourth.

The Celtics, who were outrebounded 48-29 in a Game 3 loss, had a 49-42 rebounding edge in Game 4 while outshooting the Hawks 51.7 percent to 43.9 percent.
 

Sports

Jayson Tatum

Guides

Boston Celtics

Atlanta Hawks

Easter Conference

Playoffs

Game 4

First Round

NBA

Basketball

LBCI Next
Stephen Curry, Warriors hang on late to beat Kings, tie series
Wolves hold off Nuggets in OT, survive another day
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-04-10

NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-26

NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum sends Celtics past 76ers

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-21

Coinbase continues overseas expansion amid US regulatory pressure

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-21

Pope loses verified status on Twitter, US basketball star LeBron James remains

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:11

Horse racing-Australian jockey Holland dies after fall

LBCI
Sports
04:19

Farah says Great North Run will be his final race

LBCI
Sports
04:17

Pliskova withdraws from Madrid Open with knee injury

LBCI
Sports
04:15

Man Utd reach FA Cup final after shootout victory over Brighton

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-19

Lebanon sees a decrease in crime rates within first three months of 2023

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:55

Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:14

The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon

LBCI
World
2023-03-22

PSG are a success as Qatar's political tool but bland on the pitch-Lahm

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:13

LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:14

The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:02

Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

Second evacuation round of Lebanese from Sudan is excepted within coming hours

LBCI
Middle East
07:12

Israel targets Assad Forces and Iranian militias in Al Qunaitra suburbs, Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Lebanon’s MoFA announces evacuation of Lebanese from Sudan

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:08

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

LBCI
World
03:37

Britain's FTSE 100 fall as commodity stocks drag

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app