Sports

Jalen Brunson, Knicks top Cavaliers to seize 3-1 series lead

2023-04-24 | 03:54
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Jalen Brunson, Knicks top Cavaliers to seize 3-1 series lead

Jalen Brunson poured in 29 points and RJ Barrett supplied 26 as the host New York Knicks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 102-93 on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of a first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

With the victory, New York seized a 3-1 lead in the series, which heads back to Cleveland on Wednesday for Game 5.

Brunson made 11 of 22 shots and added six rebounds and six assists, while Barrett went 9-for-18 from the field. Josh Hart chipped in 19 points and seven rebounds for the Knicks, who outrebounded the Cavaliers 47-33.
 
Darius Garland finished with a team-high 23 points and a game-high 10 assists for Cleveland, which canned 36 of 77 (46.8 percent) shots overall, including 6 of 23 (26.1 percent) from beyond the arc.

Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert each had 14 points, while star guard Donovan Mitchell was held to just 11 on 5-for-18 shooting. He scored just two points in the second half.

After Cleveland's Cedi Osman sank a free throw to make it 75-75 with 9:48 left in the game, the Knicks fed off a raucous home crowd, putting together a 15-6 surge to go up by nine.
 
Brunson effectively sealed the victory when he drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1:45 remaining.

The Knicks shot slightly worse than Cleveland overall at 38-for-84 (45.2 percent), but they made 8 of 29 3-pointers (27.6 percent), including five by Brunson.

Cleveland came out of halftime with a vengeance, opening the second half on a 14-5 run to tie things at 59-59. The visitors eventually took their first lead of the game with 6:27 left in the third quarter when Allen threw down an alley-oop dunk to make it 63-61.

New York managed to keep things close, though, and took a 73-71 lead into the final period after Brunson nailed a 3-pointer with 6.2 seconds left in the third.

Brunson scored five points and Mitchell Robinson converted a three-point play as part of a 10-2 run that allowed the Knicks to open up a 15-point advantage with 5:17 left in the second quarter.
 
The Cavaliers then scored 14 of the final 22 points of the first half to pull within 54-45 by the break.

Brunson led all first-half scorers with 16 points, while Evan Mobley paced Cleveland with 10.
 

Sports

NBA

Basketball

Playoffs

New York Knicks

Eastern Conference

Cleveland Cavaliers

Game 4

LBCI Next
Man Utd reach FA Cup final after shootout victory over Brighton
Stephen Curry, Warriors hang on late to beat Kings, tie series
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-04-10

NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-21

Coinbase continues overseas expansion amid US regulatory pressure

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-21

Pope loses verified status on Twitter, US basketball star LeBron James remains

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-19

Russia's men's basketball team banned from Olympic pre-qualification

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:11

Horse racing-Australian jockey Holland dies after fall

LBCI
Sports
04:19

Farah says Great North Run will be his final race

LBCI
Sports
04:17

Pliskova withdraws from Madrid Open with knee injury

LBCI
Sports
04:15

Man Utd reach FA Cup final after shootout victory over Brighton

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-19

Lebanon sees a decrease in crime rates within first three months of 2023

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:55

Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:14

The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon

LBCI
World
2023-03-22

PSG are a success as Qatar's political tool but bland on the pitch-Lahm

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:13

LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:14

The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:02

Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

Second evacuation round of Lebanese from Sudan is excepted within coming hours

LBCI
Middle East
07:12

Israel targets Assad Forces and Iranian militias in Al Qunaitra suburbs, Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Lebanon’s MoFA announces evacuation of Lebanese from Sudan

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:08

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

LBCI
World
03:37

Britain's FTSE 100 fall as commodity stocks drag

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app