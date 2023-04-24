News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Man Utd reach FA Cup final after shootout victory over Brighton
2023-04-24 | 04:15
Share
3
min
Man Utd reach FA Cup final after shootout victory over Brighton
Manchester United beat Brighton & Hove Albion in a thrilling penalty shootout after their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday finished 0-0 after extra time to set up the first all-Manchester clash in the final.
Solly March, Brighton's seventh player to step up to the spot in the shootout, launched the ball over the bar, before Victor Lindelof found the net to secure a 7-6 shootout victory for United.
"It felt great," Lindelof told the BBC. "It was a great relief and we're glad to be in the final.
"I have confidence in myself and I knew which penalty I wanted to take and that's what I did."
The nail-biting finale was a fitting ending after 120 goalless minutes of wild swings in a game that careened from end to end all night.
The quality of the penalties in a torrential downpour was superb with United finding the net with all seven of their spotkicks.
Brighton's first six efforts were equally impressive until March fired wildly off target.
"They were great penalties," United keeper David De Gea said. "I was prepared as always. I tried to put pressure on the takers.
"There's still a long way to the final but it will be a big game against one of the best teams in Europe and the world."
Erik ten Hag's United, 12-times FA Cup winners, are chasing a cup double after winning the League Cup in February.
Treble-chasing Manchester City await in the final after they beat Sheffield United 3-0 in their semi on Saturday.
"We showed at home we can beat them (Manchester City) so let's hope," De Gea said. United beat City 2-1 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Jan. 14.
"We are on the right track. One trophy, another final and fighting for the top four. It's not enough but it's a big step from last season."
Sunday's semi was a rematch of the 1983 final, when Brighton lost to United in the south coast side's only appearance in the showcase game.
It had fans on the edge of their seats at Wembley with numerous chances for both sides to break the deadlock, including several in extra time.
Marcus Rashford's deflected shot in the extra period was pushed wide by Brighton's diving keeper Robert Sanchez, and then he fired a long shot that sailed just wide.
Kaoru Mitoma nearly won it for Brighton late in extra time, but collided with De Gea in the box.
"It was a very tight game we played a very good team," De Gea said. "Brighton play really good football. We are now in the final but we have another big game on Thursday (against Tottenham in the Premier League) so we need to go home and recover."
The loss ended Brighton's superb run and ended The Seagulls' hopes of clinching a first-ever major trophy.
The FA Cup final is on June 3 at Wembley.
Reuters
Sports
Manchester United
Reach
FA Cup
Final
Shootout
Victory
Over
Brighton
Next
Pliskova withdraws from Madrid Open with knee injury
Jalen Brunson, Knicks top Cavaliers to seize 3-1 series lead
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-11
Australia reaches deal with China over barley dispute as trade ties improve
World
2023-04-11
Australia reaches deal with China over barley dispute as trade ties improve
0
Variety
2023-04-07
US, Microsoft reach settlement over tech firm's sanctions violations
Variety
2023-04-07
US, Microsoft reach settlement over tech firm's sanctions violations
0
Sports
2023-04-06
UEFA sued by Liverpool fans over Paris Champions League final chaos
Sports
2023-04-06
UEFA sued by Liverpool fans over Paris Champions League final chaos
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:11
Horse racing-Australian jockey Holland dies after fall
Variety
08:11
Horse racing-Australian jockey Holland dies after fall
0
Sports
04:19
Farah says Great North Run will be his final race
Sports
04:19
Farah says Great North Run will be his final race
0
Sports
04:17
Pliskova withdraws from Madrid Open with knee injury
Sports
04:17
Pliskova withdraws from Madrid Open with knee injury
0
Sports
03:54
Jalen Brunson, Knicks top Cavaliers to seize 3-1 series lead
Sports
03:54
Jalen Brunson, Knicks top Cavaliers to seize 3-1 series lead
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-19
Lebanon sees a decrease in crime rates within first three months of 2023
Lebanon News
2023-04-19
Lebanon sees a decrease in crime rates within first three months of 2023
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:55
Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?
News Bulletin Reports
09:55
Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?
0
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
0
World
2023-03-22
PSG are a success as Qatar's political tool but bland on the pitch-Lahm
World
2023-03-22
PSG are a success as Qatar's political tool but bland on the pitch-Lahm
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
09:13
LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes
News Bulletin Reports
09:13
LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes
2
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
01:02
Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change
Press Highlights
01:02
Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change
4
Lebanon News
06:55
Second evacuation round of Lebanese from Sudan is excepted within coming hours
Lebanon News
06:55
Second evacuation round of Lebanese from Sudan is excepted within coming hours
5
Middle East
07:12
Israel targets Assad Forces and Iranian militias in Al Qunaitra suburbs, Syria
Middle East
07:12
Israel targets Assad Forces and Iranian militias in Al Qunaitra suburbs, Syria
6
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanon’s MoFA announces evacuation of Lebanese from Sudan
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanon’s MoFA announces evacuation of Lebanese from Sudan
7
Press Highlights
10:08
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
Press Highlights
10:08
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
8
World
03:37
Britain's FTSE 100 fall as commodity stocks drag
World
03:37
Britain's FTSE 100 fall as commodity stocks drag
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store