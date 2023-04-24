Sports

Pliskova withdraws from Madrid Open with knee injury

2023-04-24 | 04:17
0min
Pliskova withdraws from Madrid Open with knee injury

Karolina Pliskova has withdrawn from the Madrid Open due to a knee injury but the former world number one said she hopes to recover in time for next month's event in Rome ahead of the French Open.

Pliskova, 15th in the world rankings, said on Twitter she suffered the injury during her quarter-final defeat by Iga Swiatek at the Stuttgart Open last week.
 
The Italian Open runs from May 9-20 before Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam of the year, begins on May 28. Pliskova's best result at the claycourt major came in 2017 when she reached the semi-finals.
 

