Sports

Canadian women's professional sport market ripe for investment

2023-04-25 | 03:50
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Canadian women's professional sport market ripe for investment

The Canadian women's professional sport market is dramatically underserved and underdeveloped, making it ripe for investment with a low entry cost and high potential for significant long-term upside, a study published on Monday showed.

Canadian Women & Sport, a nonprofit that released the study, said investment would unlock a new era of growth and opportunity, bringing commercial and social benefits for decades.
 
"When we talk about a vibrant, thriving women's sport marketplace that means teams and leagues in Canada, in markets that fans can consistently engage with," Canadian Women & Sport CEO Allison Sandmeyer-Graves said in an interview.

"We need those teams and leagues here in Canada in order for fans to grab on to something beyond just one-off events."

Women's professional sport thrives around the world but investment in Canada has been slower than in the United States, Britain, Europe, and Australia, the report said. Several high-profile Canadian female athletes have no choice but to go to the United States or elsewhere if they want to play professionally.
 
Canada's professional women's sport market is worth C$150 million to C$200 million ($110.76 million and $147.68 million), the report said. It cited sponsorship and broadcasting revenues associated with Canadian women competing in the Olympics, revenue from standalone Women's Tennis Association and Ladies Professional Golf Association events, and sponsorship deals for star women athletes.

The path to a vibrant market is through domestic leagues and teams instead of just large stand-alone events.

"There is enough talent to go around and once we create these opportunities I think the talent pipeline is also going to grow and it's only going to get better and better over time," said Sandmeyer-Graves.

The research shoots down biases that women's sports are not as popular or worthy of the same investment in men's professional sports.
 
"Those old ideas have held investors back and made it feel very risky to invest in women's sport," said Sandmeyer-Graves.

"But we are just getting all of these proof points globally and increasingly here in Canada that are giving people greater confidence that if they go for it the reward is going to be there."
 

Sports

Canada

Women's

Professional

Sport

Market

Ripe

Investment

LBCI Next
Packers near deal to send QB Rodgers to Jets
LeBron James' 22-20 night leads Lakers over Grizzlies in OT
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-19

Transport Canada says Hyundai Auto Canada guilty of safety violation

LBCI
Variety
07:28

UK to press ahead with long anticipated reform to tackle Big Tech’s market power

LBCI
World
02:23

UK's Sunak wants EU deal on passport checks after post-Brexit chaos - Bloomberg News

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-24

Tesla readies export of Model Y to Canada from China

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
06:37

No one compares to City's Haaland this season

LBCI
Sports
06:35

Man City clash will not determine Arsenal's season, says Arteta

LBCI
Sports
03:53

Packers near deal to send QB Rodgers to Jets

LBCI
Sports
03:46

LeBron James' 22-20 night leads Lakers over Grizzlies in OT

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
07:55

KitKat sweetens Nestle sales with Easter, Valentine's Day comeback

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-19

Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 50,000 LBP to the Dollar

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-13

Tourism generated $2.16 billion in first half of 2022

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:37

Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:13

LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:08

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:55

Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:15

Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:37

Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

US-led Coalition makes significant progress in defeating ISIS

LBCI
Variety
05:28

Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app