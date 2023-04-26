News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
26
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
26
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Aston Villa go fifth in Premier League with 1-0 win over Fulham
2023-04-26 | 04:09
Share
2
min
Aston Villa go fifth in Premier League with 1-0 win over Fulham
Defender Tyrone Mings scored a brilliant header from a set piece as Aston Villa beat Fulham 1-0 at Villa Park on Tuesday to lift them to fifth in the Premier League table, a step closer to ensuring European football next season.
Villa are on 54 points after 33 games, one ahead of Tottenham Hotspur and five behind fourth-placed Manchester United. Fulham, whose European dreams were derailed by a run of four defeats in March and April, are ninth on 45 points.
Fulham suffered a blow when midfielder Willian was injured in the warm-up and was unable to play, with Manor Solomon taking his place.
The visitors might have had an early chance but the home side put them under tremendous pressure in the opening 15 minutes, and they had a good shout for a penalty turned down when Ollie Watkins appeared to be tripped in the box by Tosin Adarabioyo.
Fulham were forced into another change when Harry Wilson limped off after 17 minutes to make way for Bobby Decordova-Reid as things went from bad to worse.
Villa took the lead in the 21st minute when Mings met John McGinn's corner at the near post with a superb glancing header that flashed across the goal and into the net for his first goal of the season.
Fulham found their feet in the second half but once again their attack failed to fire and, despite enjoying more possession, they did little to threaten Emiliano Martinez in the Villa goal.
Mings's joy almost turned to misery in the 82nd minute when he put the ball into his own net, but Harrison Reed was found to have been offside in the build-up and the own goal was chalked off as Villa held on to win.
The home side are on a remarkable run since Unai Emery took over in November, and Tuesday's win marked their fifth straight home victory without conceding a goal as their push for Europe continues.
"We will look and see where we are. We have been doing that all season, when we were at the bottom as well. It is nice to look at it now when we are a bit higher," goalscorer Mings told BT Sport, admitting it was about time he got on the scoresheet.
"The manager was telling me if I don't score he will drop me so I was just glad I got one tonight," he said.
Reuters
Sports
Aston Villa
Fifth
Place
Premier League
Win
Over
Fulham
Next
Vardy rescues point for Leicester in basement clash at Leeds
Devin Booker pours in 47 as Suns oust Clippers
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:31
SpaceX wins approval to add fifth US rocket launch site
Variety
08:31
SpaceX wins approval to add fifth US rocket launch site
0
Variety
08:19
Greywing’s new SeaGPT solves email overwhelm for maritime crew managers
Variety
08:19
Greywing’s new SeaGPT solves email overwhelm for maritime crew managers
0
Variety
2023-04-22
Tesla wins bellwether trial over Autopilot car crash
Variety
2023-04-22
Tesla wins bellwether trial over Autopilot car crash
0
Variety
2023-04-19
The Polestar 4 replaces a rear window with a hi-def screen
Variety
2023-04-19
The Polestar 4 replaces a rear window with a hi-def screen
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
04:49
Jets comfortable with Rodgers deal terms, says GM
Sports
04:49
Jets comfortable with Rodgers deal terms, says GM
0
Sports
04:47
Champions League final in US 'possible' in future, says UEFA president
Sports
04:47
Champions League final in US 'possible' in future, says UEFA president
0
Sports
04:42
UFC owner Endeavor to sell sports school IMG Academy in $1.25 bln deal
Sports
04:42
UFC owner Endeavor to sell sports school IMG Academy in $1.25 bln deal
0
Sports
04:15
Formula One approves new standalone sprint format
Sports
04:15
Formula One approves new standalone sprint format
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-18
Saudi FM's visit to Damascus marks new chapter in Gulf-Syria ties
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-18
Saudi FM's visit to Damascus marks new chapter in Gulf-Syria ties
0
World
05:10
Macquarie to invest in Austrian car park company Best in Parking
World
05:10
Macquarie to invest in Austrian car park company Best in Parking
0
World
2023-03-27
European banks shares rise after SVB deal
World
2023-03-27
European banks shares rise after SVB deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-10
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-10
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
12:40
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
World
12:40
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
2
Lebanon News
11:21
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
Lebanon News
11:21
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
3
Lebanon News
08:55
LAF-Navy showcases capabilities, shows step towards achieving maritime security goals
Lebanon News
08:55
LAF-Navy showcases capabilities, shows step towards achieving maritime security goals
4
Lebanon News
00:26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
10:13
The first batch of Lebanese nationals arrives in Lebanon from Sudan
Lebanon News
10:13
The first batch of Lebanese nationals arrives in Lebanon from Sudan
6
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
7
Middle East
07:16
Turkey imposes 130% import tariff on some grain imports
Middle East
07:16
Turkey imposes 130% import tariff on some grain imports
8
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store