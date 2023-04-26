Sports

Vardy rescues point for Leicester in basement clash at Leeds

2023-04-26 | 04:10
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Vardy rescues point for Leicester in basement clash at Leeds

Leicester City's veteran striker Jamie Vardy came off the bench to break his long scoring drought and earn his side a 1-1 draw with a late equalizer in a crunch relegation battle away to Leeds United in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Leeds were closing in on a much-needed three points in their quest for safety thanks to Luis Sinisterra's 20th-minute header after Leicester's Youri Tielemans had a goal ruled out.
 
The 36-year-old Vardy, who came on in the 70th minute, had other ideas though and fired past Leeds keeper Illan Meslier from James Maddison's pass to rescue his side.

It was his first league goal since October and the former England striker thought he had given Leicester the lead shortly afterwards but his effort was ruled out for offside.

A frantic finale saw Leicester keeper Daniel Iversen make an outstanding save to keep out Marc Roca's close-range header before Leeds striker Patrick Bamford scuffed a glorious opportunity wide.
 
The result did little to ease either side's relegation fears with Leicester remaining in 17th place with 29 points, one point ahead of third-from-bottom Everton who would move above them if they avoid defeat by Newcastle United on Thursday. Leeds have 30 points.

Second-from-bottom Nottingham Forest could also leapfrog Leicester if they win at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

VARDY RAZOR SHARP
 
Vardy, whose goals powered Leicester to a fairytale title in 2016, has cut a frustrated figure this season and had not scored in any competition since a League Cup game in December.

But he looked razor sharp after interim manager Dean Smith sent him on and he drilled a low shot into the corner after a sweeping Leicester move ended with Maddison playing him in.

"It could be massive. We have five cup finals left. We'll enjoy the point tonight, then get back in and recover," Vardy said. "I can't say what I want to say on TV because I'll get done but it's been a weird season for me. Hopefully the goals keep coming."
 
Defeat would have been harsh on Leicester who were denied an early lead when Tielemans seized on a loose ball and sent an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

Sadly for the Belgian, a VAR check deemed Boubacary Soumare had been slightly offside in the build-up.

There was a nervous energy around Elland Road after three successive defeats but there was an explosion of relief when a superb move down the right saw Jack Harrison deliver a superb curling cross that Sinisterra headed down and into the net.

Javi Gracia's Leeds seemed content to try to hang on to their slender advantage in the second half and, with Maddison pulling the strings, Leicester took charge.

Meslier twice denied Kelechi Iheanacho, who went off injured, before Vardy's crucial contribution.

It was arguably a better point for Leicester who should have a smoother run-in than Leeds who still have to play Manchester City and Newcastle United in their last five games.

"We try to put the past behind us, learn from our mistakes and continue on in a positive way," Harrison said.

"We're looking for every point we can get in this moment in time. It's not what we wanted but we will take it."
 

Sports

Vardy

Rescues

Point

Leicester

Basement

Clash

Leeds

LBCI Next
Tsitsipas keen to build on run to Barcelona final
Aston Villa go fifth in Premier League with 1-0 win over Fulham
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-04-11

Relegation-threatened Leicester appoint Smith as manager until end of season

LBCI
World
04:17

Swedish central bank hikes rate 0.5 points to 3.5 percent

LBCI
Sports
06:35

Man City clash will not determine Arsenal's season, says Arteta

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-25

Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
04:49

Jets comfortable with Rodgers deal terms, says GM

LBCI
Sports
04:47

Champions League final in US 'possible' in future, says UEFA president

LBCI
Sports
04:42

UFC owner Endeavor to sell sports school IMG Academy in $1.25 bln deal

LBCI
Sports
04:15

Formula One approves new standalone sprint format

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-18

Saudi FM's visit to Damascus marks new chapter in Gulf-Syria ties

LBCI
World
05:10

Macquarie to invest in Austrian car park company Best in Parking

LBCI
World
2023-03-27

European banks shares rise after SVB deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-10

Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
12:40

BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

LAF-Navy showcases capabilities, shows step towards achieving maritime security goals

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

The first batch of Lebanese nationals arrives in Lebanon from Sudan

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:57

Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists

LBCI
Middle East
07:16

Turkey imposes 130% import tariff on some grain imports

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app