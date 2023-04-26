Sports

Formula One approves new standalone sprint format

2023-04-26 | 04:15
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Formula One approves new standalone sprint format

Formula One's Saturday sprint races will become standalone events with a new 'Shootout' qualifying session replacing final practice at six grands prix in 2023, starting with Azerbaijan this weekend.

The FIA Formula One commission, which includes the 10 teams, voted unanimously for the change at a meeting in Geneva on Tuesday. The decision was approved by an e-vote of the World Motor Sport Council.

The changes mean Friday's qualifying, which follows an hour-long opening practice session, will set the grid for Sunday's main grand prix instead of the Saturday sprint.
 
There will be a half-hour 'Sprint Shootout' qualifying on Saturday morning to determine the starting order for the same day's 100km sprint race, which offers points for the top eight finishers but no longer sets the grid for Sunday.

This qualifying will be divided into three parts with the first phase lasting 12 minutes, the second 10 minutes and final top 10 shootout eight minutes.

Drivers will have to use new medium compound tires in the first two phases and softs for phase three.
 
The change is aimed at adding excitement and "delivering more jeopardy".

It could mean drivers having only one lap to secure pole position in the final phase of qualifying, depending on the length of track and traffic.

The number of sprint races has doubled since being introduced last season.

Formula One argues that separating the sprint from Sunday's action will improve the show by allowing drivers to race freely without risk to their start position for the main grand prix.

The sport says television viewing figures have gone up on Fridays when there has been competitive action to watch rather than just practice.

"The FP3 (third practice) session on Saturday morning became almost worthless because nobody was watching it, the teams couldn't do any changes on the car except trying the tyre out for the race so there was no real interest," Haas team boss Guenther Steiner told Reuters last week.
 
"So I think that is a good addition to the weekend to put a sprint qualifying in."

Apart from Baku, the other sprint races this season will be in Austria, Belgium, Qatar, Austin and Brazil.
 

Sports

Formula One

Approves

New

Standalone

Sprint

Format

LBCI Next
UFC owner Endeavor to sell sports school IMG Academy in $1.25 bln deal
Tsitsipas keen to build on run to Barcelona final
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-04-08

Format announced for new race walking team event at Paris 2024

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-21

TikTok overhauls its community guidelines, adds new policies on AI and climate misinformation

LBCI
World
2023-03-18

IMF approves rule change that would allow new Ukraine loan program

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-15

FIFA approves 2026 World Cup format with record 104 matches

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
04:49

Jets comfortable with Rodgers deal terms, says GM

LBCI
Sports
04:47

Champions League final in US 'possible' in future, says UEFA president

LBCI
Sports
04:42

UFC owner Endeavor to sell sports school IMG Academy in $1.25 bln deal

LBCI
Sports
04:13

Tsitsipas keen to build on run to Barcelona final

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-18

Saudi FM's visit to Damascus marks new chapter in Gulf-Syria ties

LBCI
World
05:10

Macquarie to invest in Austrian car park company Best in Parking

LBCI
World
2023-03-27

European banks shares rise after SVB deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-10

Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
12:40

BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

LAF-Navy showcases capabilities, shows step towards achieving maritime security goals

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

The first batch of Lebanese nationals arrives in Lebanon from Sudan

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:57

Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists

LBCI
Middle East
07:16

Turkey imposes 130% import tariff on some grain imports

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app