News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Jets comfortable with Rodgers deal terms, says GM
2023-04-26 | 04:49
Share
2
min
Jets comfortable with Rodgers deal terms, says GM
The New York Jets are excited to welcome four-time National Football League (NFL) most valuable player Aaron Rodgers after agreeing a deal with the Green Bay Packers that includes a swap of key draft picks, General Manager Joe Douglas said on Tuesday.
Under the agreement for 39-year-old Rodgers, Green Bay will trade their 2023 first-round draft pick (15th overall) and their fifth-round pick for the Jets' first-round pick (13th overall), second-round and sixth-round picks, according to ESPN.
"Obviously, we're comfortable with how this deal shaped," Douglas told a news conference.
"I don't think anyone ever walks away from a negotiation where you feel like you won everything in terms of what's gone back and forth.
"Our goal from the beginning was to add Aaron to the team, so we were able to get that. We agreed to terms yesterday and we're just excited to bring him here."
Rodgers has previously toyed with retirement, but the 2011 Vince Lombardi Trophy winner changed his stance in March when he said he would like to play for the Jets, who have not reached the post-season in 12 years, the longest active drought in the NFL.
The deal will also see Rodgers reunite with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, with whom he was paired in Green Bay when he won back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and 2021.
"Really, you felt honored back a few weeks ago when Aaron said he wanted to be a New York Jet. You felt good," said Douglas.
"He's not very far removed from back-to-back MVPs. His relationship with Nathaniel (Hackett) and some of the other players, we feel he can get comfortable quickly."
The Jets finished the season with a 7-10 record after a six-game losing streak. Rodgers is expected to boost a young team that includes Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson and Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner.
Reuters
Sports
NFL
American
Football
New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers
Deal
Terms
Green Bay Packers
Next
Young Lebanese becomes one of youngest referees in basketball
Champions League final in US 'possible' in future, says UEFA president
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-03-16
With Saudi deals, US, China battle for influence in Mideast
Middle East
2023-03-16
With Saudi deals, US, China battle for influence in Mideast
0
Middle East
2023-03-14
Football Serie A clinches new deal to stage Supercup in Saudi Arabia
Middle East
2023-03-14
Football Serie A clinches new deal to stage Supercup in Saudi Arabia
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-13
American Task Force urges "end to fighting," urgent action on Egyptian gas deal
Lebanon News
2023-03-13
American Task Force urges "end to fighting," urgent action on Egyptian gas deal
0
Lebanon Economy
10:35
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism
Lebanon Economy
10:35
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
07:04
Young Lebanese becomes one of youngest referees in basketball
Variety
07:04
Young Lebanese becomes one of youngest referees in basketball
0
Sports
04:47
Champions League final in US 'possible' in future, says UEFA president
Sports
04:47
Champions League final in US 'possible' in future, says UEFA president
0
Sports
04:42
UFC owner Endeavor to sell sports school IMG Academy in $1.25 bln deal
Sports
04:42
UFC owner Endeavor to sell sports school IMG Academy in $1.25 bln deal
0
Sports
04:15
Formula One approves new standalone sprint format
Sports
04:15
Formula One approves new standalone sprint format
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Breaking Headlines
05:59
A patient at AUBMC urgently needs B+ blood type. To donate, please call: 03-922201
Breaking Headlines
05:59
A patient at AUBMC urgently needs B+ blood type. To donate, please call: 03-922201
0
Variety
2023-04-25
Spotify passes 500M users, but its premium-to-free ratio is falling
Variety
2023-04-25
Spotify passes 500M users, but its premium-to-free ratio is falling
0
World
2023-04-20
Switzerland sanctions Russia's Wagner group
World
2023-04-20
Switzerland sanctions Russia's Wagner group
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25
Lebanese protest record-low value of local currency
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25
Lebanese protest record-low value of local currency
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
12:40
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
World
12:40
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
2
Lebanon News
11:21
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
Lebanon News
11:21
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
3
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
4
Lebanon News
00:26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
5
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
6
Lebanon News
06:40
Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions
Lebanon News
06:40
Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions
7
Lebanon News
06:09
Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility
Lebanon News
06:09
Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility
8
Lebanon News
06:06
Al-Mawlawi from Dar al-Fatwa: We will not allow incitement against Lebanese army or state
Lebanon News
06:06
Al-Mawlawi from Dar al-Fatwa: We will not allow incitement against Lebanese army or state
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store