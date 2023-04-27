News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Rampant Man City crush Arsenal with De Bruyne double
2023-04-27 | 04:47
Share
4
min
Rampant Man City crush Arsenal with De Bruyne double
A Kevin De Bruyne-inspired Manchester City struck a hammer blow in the Premier League title race as they outclassed leaders Arsenal 4-1 with an electrifying display in a seismic clash of the top two at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.
Pep Guardiola's relentless side ran riot as they made it 12 successive league wins against Arsenal with a masterful De Bruyne scoring twice and Erling Haaland also on target as City seized control of their destiny.
De Bruyne fired City ahead in the seventh minute from Haaland's pass and the hosts bombarded Arsenal's goal before John Stones deservedly doubled their lead with a header in first half stoppage time.
Arsenal, who began the clash five points clear but having drawn three successive games, looked powerless to stop the onslaught and when De Bruyne struck again early in the second half it became a damage-limitation operation for the leaders.
Rob Holding grabbed an 86th-minute consolation but it was too little too late for Mikel Arteta's side and City now look firm favorites to claim a fifth title in six seasons.
Haaland finally got on the scoresheet in stoppage time for his 49th goal of the season in all competitions -- the most by a top-flight player in England since Clive Allen in 1986-87.
City's seventh successive league win left them with 73 points to Arsenal's 75, but crucially they have played two fewer games than the Londoners whose hopes of a first title since 2004 now look forlorn after four games without a win.
Guardiola's City have trailed Arsenal for almost the entire season but will go top if they beat Fulham at the weekend.
"We know what people will say but it's so hard and a lot of things can happen," De Bruyne told BT Sport.
"It's seven games still to go, lots of points, and we are still two points behind Arsenal. Our schedule is hectic, there are a lot of things going on we have to prepare for Sunday."
A damaging April took the wind out of Arsenal's sails but a first league win over City since 2015 would have put them put them back in charge of the race.
Unlike against bottom Southampton in Friday's frenetic 3-3 draw they got through the opening minute without conceding.
But the writing was on the wall as Haaland and De Bruyne began to combine to devastating effect.
Haaland showed great strength to control a high ball and send de Bruyne racing away with a neat pass and the Belgian advanced before nonchalantly curling a shot inside the post.
ARSENAL FRAGILITY
City sensed Arsenal's fragility and went for the jugular, tearing through the visitors lines at will.
De Bruyne looked poised for a carbon copy of his opener as Arsenal's high-line defense was again caught out but this time his shot was blocked. Minutes later Ramsdale denied Haaland as the Norwegian bullied his way through more flimsy defending.
Haaland forced another sharp save from Ramsdale before Arsenal finally threatened with Thomas Partey shooting wide.
The onslaught continued though and Haaland thought he had scored only to see his left-footed shot flash wide before yet again forcing a save from Ramsdale.
Had Arsenal reached halftime a goal down it would have felt like a psychological victory, but Stones rose to head in De Bruyne's lethal delivery in stoppage time.
The goal was initially ruled offside but a VAR check showed Stones was played on by a chunk of Ben White's foot.
If Arsenal still harbored any hopes of salvaging something they vanished in the 54th minute when Haaland fed De Bruyne for another silky finish past Ramsdale.
"I don't think they were scared, but the way we started the game, we put ourselves in trouble," Arteta said. "When you come here you need to be at your best. Today we were far from that."
Treble-chasing City throttled back and Arsenal gave their fans some cheer when Holding fired in from the edge of the area.
But Haaland had the last laugh as City, who are in the FA Cup final and face Real Madrid in the Champions League semis, made it 28 points from the last 30 on offer.
Reuters
Sports
Rampant
Manchester City
Crush
Arsenal
Premier League
England
Title
Race
Destiny
Next
Barcelona stunned by Rayo Vallecano in surprise 2-1 defeat
Young Lebanese becomes one of youngest referees in basketball
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-04-20
Saliba struggling to return to Arsenal title fight
Sports
2023-04-20
Saliba struggling to return to Arsenal title fight
0
Sports
2023-03-13
Football Leaders Arsenal crush Fulham, Man United held, Newcastle win
Sports
2023-03-13
Football Leaders Arsenal crush Fulham, Man United held, Newcastle win
0
Sports
2023-02-08
Premier League charges against Manchester City
Sports
2023-02-08
Premier League charges against Manchester City
0
Sports
2023-02-06
Manchester City charged by Premier League over alleged financial rule breaches
Sports
2023-02-06
Manchester City charged by Premier League over alleged financial rule breaches
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
06:35
Brentford deepen Chelsea's slump with 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge
Sports
06:35
Brentford deepen Chelsea's slump with 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge
0
Sports
06:34
Leaders Dortmund ready to open up gap with win over Bochum
Sports
06:34
Leaders Dortmund ready to open up gap with win over Bochum
0
Sports
06:27
Matip header keeps Liverpool in European hunt after 2-1 win over West Ham
Sports
06:27
Matip header keeps Liverpool in European hunt after 2-1 win over West Ham
0
Sports
05:55
NBA, NBPA ratify new collective bargaining agreement
Sports
05:55
NBA, NBPA ratify new collective bargaining agreement
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-02-28
Spurs to build karting track under stadium in tie-up with F1
Sports
2023-02-28
Spurs to build karting track under stadium in tie-up with F1
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-20
Fuel prices keep soaring across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-20
Fuel prices keep soaring across Lebanon
0
Middle East
2023-02-17
Syrian government forces, rebels clash in quake-hit region
Middle East
2023-02-17
Syrian government forces, rebels clash in quake-hit region
0
Middle East
2023-04-19
Mubadala-backed M42 acquires Bridgepoint's dialysis firm Diaverum
Middle East
2023-04-19
Mubadala-backed M42 acquires Bridgepoint's dialysis firm Diaverum
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
10:47
Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future
Lebanon Economy
10:47
Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future
2
Press Highlights
01:06
Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?
Press Highlights
01:06
Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?
3
Lebanon Economy
10:35
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism
Lebanon Economy
10:35
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism
4
Lebanon Economy
12:01
Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status
Lebanon Economy
12:01
Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status
5
Press Highlights
02:29
Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust
Press Highlights
02:29
Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust
6
Lebanon Economy
11:09
Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce
Lebanon Economy
11:09
Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce
7
Press Highlights
02:21
Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut
Press Highlights
02:21
Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut
8
Lebanon News
04:18
In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within
Lebanon News
04:18
In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store