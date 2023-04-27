News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Knicks cruise past Cavs, seal series in Game 5
2023-04-27 | 05:42
Share
2
min
Knicks cruise past Cavs, seal series in Game 5
Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and the New York Knicks advanced past the opening round of the playoffs for the first time since 2013, closing out the host Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday with a 106-95 victory in Game 5 of an Eastern Conference series.
Fifth-seeded New York never trailed and built an advantage of as many as 18 points, flexing its defensive muscle and dominance on the glass. The Knicks held the Cavaliers to fewer than 100 points for the fourth time in the series, and New York won all of those games.
The Knicks advance to oppose the eighth-seeded Miami Heat, who completed a five-game upset of the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks with a 128-126 overtime win on Wednesday.
New York enjoyed a 48-30 rebounding edge with Mitchell Robinson pulling down 18 boards, 11 of them on the offensive end. The Knicks posted an overwhelming 20-3 advantage in second-chance points.
Robinson also scored 13 points to record a double-double. He was one of six Knicks to finish in double-figure scoring, joining Brunson, RJ Barrett with 21 points, Julius Randle with 13 points and Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin with 19 and 12 points, respectively, off the bench.
Randle dished a game-high six assists, and Josh Hart contributed to New York's rebounding effort with 12 boards.
Fourth-seeded Cleveland made a fourth-quarter push to pull within a 90-84 deficit with 8:10 remaining. Darius Garland scored seven of the Cavaliers' points in succession during the rally en route to 21 points.
The Knicks answered Cleveland's surge with a quick 6-0 burst that was part of a larger 10-2 run.
The Cavaliers pulled back to within seven with 73 seconds remaining when Donovan Mitchell knocked down a 3-pointer, part of his game-high 28 points. However, Quickley sank four consecutive free throws to effectively put the game -- and series -- away.
Caris LeVert scored 17 points for Cleveland, and reserve Isaac Okoro added 10 points. Evan Mobley had a team-high nine rebounds.
While the playoff appearance was the Cavaliers' first since 2018, the opening-round exit was the franchise's first since 1998.
Reuters
Sports
NBA
Basketball
New York Knicks
Cruise
Past
Cleveland Cavaliers
Game 5
MSG
First Round
Playoffs
Eastern Conference
Advance
Second Round
Next
Warriors get rare road win, take series lead over Kings
Desmond Bane, Grizzlies send series back to LA
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-04-19
Jayson Tatum, Celtics cruise past Hawks, lead series 2-0
Sports
2023-04-19
Jayson Tatum, Celtics cruise past Hawks, lead series 2-0
0
Sports
2023-04-10
NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs
Sports
2023-04-10
NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs
0
Sports
2023-03-09
Choupo-Moting strikes as Bayern cruise past PSG
Sports
2023-03-09
Choupo-Moting strikes as Bayern cruise past PSG
0
Sports
2023-02-26
NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum sends Celtics past 76ers
Sports
2023-02-26
NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum sends Celtics past 76ers
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
06:35
Brentford deepen Chelsea's slump with 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge
Sports
06:35
Brentford deepen Chelsea's slump with 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge
0
Sports
06:34
Leaders Dortmund ready to open up gap with win over Bochum
Sports
06:34
Leaders Dortmund ready to open up gap with win over Bochum
0
Sports
06:27
Matip header keeps Liverpool in European hunt after 2-1 win over West Ham
Sports
06:27
Matip header keeps Liverpool in European hunt after 2-1 win over West Ham
0
Sports
05:55
NBA, NBPA ratify new collective bargaining agreement
Sports
05:55
NBA, NBPA ratify new collective bargaining agreement
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-02-28
Spurs to build karting track under stadium in tie-up with F1
Sports
2023-02-28
Spurs to build karting track under stadium in tie-up with F1
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-20
Fuel prices keep soaring across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-20
Fuel prices keep soaring across Lebanon
0
Middle East
2023-02-17
Syrian government forces, rebels clash in quake-hit region
Middle East
2023-02-17
Syrian government forces, rebels clash in quake-hit region
0
Middle East
2023-04-19
Mubadala-backed M42 acquires Bridgepoint's dialysis firm Diaverum
Middle East
2023-04-19
Mubadala-backed M42 acquires Bridgepoint's dialysis firm Diaverum
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
10:47
Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future
Lebanon Economy
10:47
Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future
2
Press Highlights
01:06
Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?
Press Highlights
01:06
Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?
3
Lebanon Economy
10:35
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism
Lebanon Economy
10:35
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism
4
Lebanon Economy
12:01
Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status
Lebanon Economy
12:01
Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status
5
Press Highlights
02:29
Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust
Press Highlights
02:29
Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust
6
Lebanon Economy
11:09
Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce
Lebanon Economy
11:09
Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce
7
Press Highlights
02:21
Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut
Press Highlights
02:21
Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut
8
Lebanon News
04:18
In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within
Lebanon News
04:18
In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store