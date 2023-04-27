News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
NBA, NBPA ratify new collective bargaining agreement
2023-04-27 | 05:55
Share
2
min
NBA, NBPA ratify new collective bargaining agreement
The NBA Board of Governors and NBA players ratified the new Collective Bargaining Agreement on Wednesday, a seven-year deal that will start on July 1 and run through the 2029-30 season.
Both sides had agreed to the CBA earlier this month. It features a number of major changes, including an in-season tournament where players on the winning team would each earn $500,000. There will also be a new luxury-tax level, preventing midlevel exceptions being used in free agency.
Players will also have to reach the 65-game plateau in order to win league awards, including MVP.
Marijuana restrictions have been eased as part of the new CBA, as cannabis will no longer be one of the drugs included in the anti-drug testing program. Players also have the ability to invest in cannabis companies, in addition to sports betting companies.
Despite the plethora of changes, the CBA still requires players to be at least 19 years old to enter the league. Lowering the age requirement to 18 again was on the table, which would have allowed players to enter the NBA right out of high school. But the sides never reached an agreement on that, keeping the "one-and-done" rule in place.
Had the sides not reached an agreement on the CBA earlier this month, either party could have decided to opt out of the current agreement, which would have caused the first major NBA work stoppage since the 2011-12 season.
Reuters
Sports
NBa
NBPA
Ratify
New
Collective
Bargaining
Agreement
Next
Matip header keeps Liverpool in European hunt after 2-1 win over West Ham
It's official - Pele is now defined as someone 'out of the ordinary'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-25
Tyre Coast Nature Reserve signs new agreement to care for sea turtles
Variety
2023-04-25
Tyre Coast Nature Reserve signs new agreement to care for sea turtles
0
World
2023-04-04
American Airlines pilots 'near' reaching agreement on new contract - union memo
World
2023-04-04
American Airlines pilots 'near' reaching agreement on new contract - union memo
0
Variety
08:19
Energy Dome gets $44M uplift into its CO2 battery for renewable energy storage
Variety
08:19
Energy Dome gets $44M uplift into its CO2 battery for renewable energy storage
0
World
06:21
Biden to make historic visit to Papua New Guinea next month
World
06:21
Biden to make historic visit to Papua New Guinea next month
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
06:35
Brentford deepen Chelsea's slump with 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge
Sports
06:35
Brentford deepen Chelsea's slump with 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge
0
Sports
06:34
Leaders Dortmund ready to open up gap with win over Bochum
Sports
06:34
Leaders Dortmund ready to open up gap with win over Bochum
0
Sports
06:27
Matip header keeps Liverpool in European hunt after 2-1 win over West Ham
Sports
06:27
Matip header keeps Liverpool in European hunt after 2-1 win over West Ham
0
Sports
05:52
It's official - Pele is now defined as someone 'out of the ordinary'
Sports
05:52
It's official - Pele is now defined as someone 'out of the ordinary'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:24
Putin, Erdogan to speak ahead of inauguration of Turkish nuclear plant – Kremlin
World
06:24
Putin, Erdogan to speak ahead of inauguration of Turkish nuclear plant – Kremlin
0
Sports
2023-01-12
Potter says managing Chelsea is the hardest job in football
Sports
2023-01-12
Potter says managing Chelsea is the hardest job in football
0
Sports
2023-02-28
Spurs to build karting track under stadium in tie-up with F1
Sports
2023-02-28
Spurs to build karting track under stadium in tie-up with F1
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-20
Fuel prices keep soaring across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-20
Fuel prices keep soaring across Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
10:47
Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future
Lebanon Economy
10:47
Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future
2
Press Highlights
01:06
Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?
Press Highlights
01:06
Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?
3
Lebanon Economy
10:35
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism
Lebanon Economy
10:35
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism
4
Lebanon Economy
12:01
Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status
Lebanon Economy
12:01
Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status
5
Press Highlights
02:29
Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust
Press Highlights
02:29
Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust
6
Lebanon Economy
11:09
Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce
Lebanon Economy
11:09
Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce
7
Press Highlights
02:21
Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut
Press Highlights
02:21
Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut
8
Lebanon News
04:18
In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within
Lebanon News
04:18
In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store