Sports

Superb Newcastle thump woeful Everton 4-1 in Goodison romp

2023-04-28 | 02:22
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Superb Newcastle thump woeful Everton 4-1 in Goodison romp

Callum Wilson scored twice as Newcastle United tightened their grip on a Champions League qualification place with a thumping 4-1 Premier League victory at second-bottom Everton on Thursday, deepening the relegation crisis at the Goodison Park club.

Joelinton and Jacob Murphy were also on the scoresheet as Newcastle had too much quality for an Everton side who were last relegated in 1951 but are now facing that very real prospect. Dwight McNeil netted a late consolation for the home side.
 
Newcastle are in third place with 62 points from 32 games and well on course for a first Champions League place since 2002.

Everton are second-bottom, two points from the safety zone and facing a crunch visit to fellow strugglers Leicester City on Monday.

"First half was not perfect but second half was very good, we scored some very good goals," Newcastle manager Eddie Howe told BBC. "We really put our foot to the floor and showed what we are capable of.
 
"The end table will tell us where we are and what we have next season but for now we are just focusing on the next game (home to Southampton on Sunday). We have returned to form in a really good way."

Everton had been whipped into a frenzied start by a raucous crowd on Merseyside, but the Premier League’s lowest scorers could not make that pressure pay and in the end were picked off by moments of decisive attacking play from the visitors.

Wilson scored from six-yards after Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford could only parry Joelinton’s shot and the ball fell kindly for the striker.

It was perhaps harsh on Everton, who had started brightly and were denied an equalizer for Dominic Calvert-Lewin by a tight offside call on the stroke of halftime.

It was an even contest at the break but Newcastle took control in the second half and extended their lead when Joelinton headed in a second.
 
Everton lost their shape in midfield and gifted space around the box to Newcastle, as Wilson crashed home his second with a superb shot that this time left Pickford with no chance.

McNeil gave the now subdued Goodison faithful a glimmer of hope when his corner found its way into the net without a touch, but that was soon quashed again.

A brilliant run and cross from Alexander Isak put a goal on a plate for Murphy to net a fourth at the back post.

"We took the game on and I thought in the first half we had been as strong as we have been," Everton manager Sean Dyche told BT Sport. "We went under too easily after the second goal. You can't against good sides like Newcastle.

"We are not finding the big moments in the final third. It is still a work in progress. We have to park this one quickly and clear our minds going into the next one."
 

Sports

Superb

Newcastle

Thump

Woeful

Everton

Goodison

Romp

Premier League

Football

LBCI Next
Spurs fight back to draw 2-2 with Man United in thriller
Qatar announced as host of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-03-13

Football Leaders Arsenal crush Fulham, Man United held, Newcastle win

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-27

Sheffield United seal Premier League promotion with 2-0 win over West Brom

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-26

Aston Villa go fifth in Premier League with 1-0 win over Fulham

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20

Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
03:08

Lakers look for redemption at home in memorable playoffs

LBCI
Sports
03:04

Warriors in position to eliminate rival Kings in Game 6

LBCI
Sports
03:01

Panthers take quarterback Young first in NFL Draft

LBCI
Sports
02:42

Familiar foes prepare for battle in Asian Champions League final

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-02

International Support Group for Lebanon expresses concern over political vacuum

LBCI
World
2023-01-27

Kyiv seeks more weapons as fighting intensifies in east Ukraine

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-18

Syria, Tunisia reestablish diplomatic relations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-30

Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app