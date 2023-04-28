News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Panthers take quarterback Young first in NFL Draft
2023-04-28 | 03:01
Share
2
min
Panthers take quarterback Young first in NFL Draft
Carolina selected 2021 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young first overall in the NFL Draft on Thursday while Houston took signal caller C.J. Stroud second and traded up nine spots to take outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr with the third pick.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson went fourth to the Indianapolis Colts, marking just the fourth time since 1967 that three QBs were taken with the first four picks.
The Seattle Seahawks took Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon fifth.
The Panthers, who finished 7-10 last season, traded up from ninth to the first pick in a blockbuster deal with the Chicago Bears last month and will hope the 21-year-old out of Alabama will take the reins quickly after rotating through multiple starting quarterbacks in 2022.
"I'm bringing everything I have to the team. They believed in me, and I'm forever grateful for that," Young said.
Standing just over five-feet 10-inches (1.78m) and weighing 204 pounds (92.53 kg), Young is undersized compared to most top quarterback prospects in the modern era but was widely expected to go first overall.
He holds Alabama's single-game record for most passing yards with 559 thrown against Arkansas in his sophomore year.
The Texans took Stroud with the second pick, higher than many had expected following reports the Ohio quarterback had delivered below-par results in a pre-draft cognitive test.
"I've been battle-tested," said Stroud. "Everything I've been through has prepared me for this moment."
The Texans sprung another surprise when they traded up with the Arizona Cardinals for the third overall pick for Alabama pass rusher Anderson Jr.
The annual three-day event kicked off in front of thousands of cheering fans in Kansas City, the home of the Super Bowl champions Chiefs, with MVP Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce arriving on stage holding the Lombardi Trophy.
The event took on a somber note to remember three University of Virginia players - Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry - who were killed in a shooting on campus in November.
Reuters
Sports
Panthers
Select
NFl
American
Football
Draft
College
Athletes
Quarterback
Next
Warriors in position to eliminate rival Kings in Game 6
Familiar foes prepare for battle in Asian Champions League final
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-04-11
WNBA-Fever select Aliyah Boston with first overall pick of draft
Sports
2023-04-11
WNBA-Fever select Aliyah Boston with first overall pick of draft
0
Sports
2023-02-01
NFL quarterback Tom Brady says he is retiring 'for good'
Sports
2023-02-01
NFL quarterback Tom Brady says he is retiring 'for good'
0
World
00:48
US sanctions Russia, Iran entities for detaining Americans
World
00:48
US sanctions Russia, Iran entities for detaining Americans
0
World
08:03
Lebanese businessman flees Sudan conflict to a nation in economic crisis
World
08:03
Lebanese businessman flees Sudan conflict to a nation in economic crisis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
03:08
Lakers look for redemption at home in memorable playoffs
Sports
03:08
Lakers look for redemption at home in memorable playoffs
0
Sports
03:04
Warriors in position to eliminate rival Kings in Game 6
Sports
03:04
Warriors in position to eliminate rival Kings in Game 6
0
Sports
02:42
Familiar foes prepare for battle in Asian Champions League final
Sports
02:42
Familiar foes prepare for battle in Asian Champions League final
0
Sports
02:39
Fiorentina make Coppa Italia final following dull stalemate with Cremonese
Sports
02:39
Fiorentina make Coppa Italia final following dull stalemate with Cremonese
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-18
Saudi FM's visit to Damascus marks new chapter in Gulf-Syria ties
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-18
Saudi FM's visit to Damascus marks new chapter in Gulf-Syria ties
0
Lebanon News
11:18
An explosion heard in Dahyeh. Here are the details
Lebanon News
11:18
An explosion heard in Dahyeh. Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-02
International Support Group for Lebanon expresses concern over political vacuum
Lebanon News
2023-03-02
International Support Group for Lebanon expresses concern over political vacuum
0
World
2023-01-27
Kyiv seeks more weapons as fighting intensifies in east Ukraine
World
2023-01-27
Kyiv seeks more weapons as fighting intensifies in east Ukraine
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports
02:03
Qatar announced as host of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027
Sports
02:03
Qatar announced as host of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027
2
Lebanon News
11:18
An explosion heard in Dahyeh. Here are the details
Lebanon News
11:18
An explosion heard in Dahyeh. Here are the details
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
The factors behind Lebanese exchange rate stability
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
The factors behind Lebanese exchange rate stability
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
The refugee crisis in Lebanon: Numbers and statistics
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
The refugee crisis in Lebanon: Numbers and statistics
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Lebanese politicians absent from Iranian embassy meeting
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Lebanese politicians absent from Iranian embassy meeting
6
Press Highlights
01:54
Attempts are underway to appoint a successor to Riad Salameh: report
Press Highlights
01:54
Attempts are underway to appoint a successor to Riad Salameh: report
7
Variety
10:23
Lebanon launches the Baalbeck International Festival 2023
Variety
10:23
Lebanon launches the Baalbeck International Festival 2023
8
Lebanon Economy
08:43
Lebanon's tourism sector eyes $10 billion revenue despite challenges: report
Lebanon Economy
08:43
Lebanon's tourism sector eyes $10 billion revenue despite challenges: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store