News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Ronaldo scores to keep Al-Nassr's slim title hopes alive
2023-04-29 | 06:46
Share
2
min
Ronaldo scores to keep Al-Nassr's slim title hopes alive
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal in four games on Friday to help Al-Nassr to a 4-0 win over Al-Raed, keeping alive the team's slim Saudi Pro League title hopes.
With five matches remaining this season, Al-Nassr remain second in the league, three points behind leaders Al-Ittihad having played a game more than their rivals.
Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr in January on a contract estimated by the media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($220 million), had looked disgruntled in recent weeks as Al-Nassr failed to score in three straight games.
After the dismissal of coach Rudi Garcia this month, Al-Nassr were knocked out of the King Cup by lowly Al-Wahda and, having also lost the Super Cup title, are looking at the prospect of finishing the season without any silverware.
Ronaldo's smile was back at Alawwal Park on Friday, however, as he celebrated a fourth-minute headed goal in trademark fashion.
The 38-year-old Portuguese forward also contributed to Abdul Rahman Gharib's second goal with another header but his frown returned when he was denied a penalty in the second half.
The goal was Ronaldo's 12th in 12 league games this season, six behind the Saudi Pro League's joint leading scorers -- Odion Ighalo of Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad's Abdul Razzaq Hamdallah.
Reuters
Sports
Ronaldo
Sports
Next
Leclerc completes Baku pole double despite crash
Lakers look for redemption at home in memorable playoffs
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-04-26
UFC owner Endeavor to sell sports school IMG Academy in $1.25 bln deal
Sports
2023-04-26
UFC owner Endeavor to sell sports school IMG Academy in $1.25 bln deal
0
World
2023-04-20
Malaysia probes cases of migrant workers left jobless, without passports
World
2023-04-20
Malaysia probes cases of migrant workers left jobless, without passports
0
Sports
2023-04-14
Ronaldo's Saudi club Al-Nassr sack coach Garcia
Sports
2023-04-14
Ronaldo's Saudi club Al-Nassr sack coach Garcia
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-11
Youth and Sports Committee invites MPs to a football match on the eve of civil war anniversary
Lebanon News
2023-04-11
Youth and Sports Committee invites MPs to a football match on the eve of civil war anniversary
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
07:40
Leclerc completes Baku pole double despite crash
Sports
07:40
Leclerc completes Baku pole double despite crash
0
Sports
2023-04-28
Lakers look for redemption at home in memorable playoffs
Sports
2023-04-28
Lakers look for redemption at home in memorable playoffs
0
Sports
2023-04-28
Warriors in position to eliminate rival Kings in Game 6
Sports
2023-04-28
Warriors in position to eliminate rival Kings in Game 6
0
Sports
2023-04-28
Panthers take quarterback Young first in NFL Draft
Sports
2023-04-28
Panthers take quarterback Young first in NFL Draft
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-04-17
Morocco should win Africa Cup of Nations first before thinking about World Cup
Sports
2023-04-17
Morocco should win Africa Cup of Nations first before thinking about World Cup
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-26
Saudi Arabia, Iran prepare for sixth-round of talks: Iraqi source to LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-26
Saudi Arabia, Iran prepare for sixth-round of talks: Iraqi source to LBCI
0
Variety
2023-04-20
Culture Minister exempts citizens from entrance fees to the National Museum of Beirut
Variety
2023-04-20
Culture Minister exempts citizens from entrance fees to the National Museum of Beirut
0
World
2023-04-25
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
World
2023-04-25
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:05
FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H
Lebanon News
09:05
FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H
2
Middle East
11:42
Iranian-Saudi dialogue has positive effects on the region, Lebanon: Abdollahian
Middle East
11:42
Iranian-Saudi dialogue has positive effects on the region, Lebanon: Abdollahian
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Iran affirms support for Lebanon during Foreign Minister's visit
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Iran affirms support for Lebanon during Foreign Minister's visit
4
Lebanon News
13:08
Abdollahian: Iran has not and will not interfere in Lebanese presidential election
Lebanon News
13:08
Abdollahian: Iran has not and will not interfere in Lebanese presidential election
5
Middle East
11:08
Tunisia retrieves 41 drowned migrants as death toll soars
Middle East
11:08
Tunisia retrieves 41 drowned migrants as death toll soars
6
World
07:07
Fire at Crimea fuel depot extinguished after apparent drone attack, governor says
World
07:07
Fire at Crimea fuel depot extinguished after apparent drone attack, governor says
7
Middle East
05:47
Turkey's Baykar plans production of new air combat drone next year
Middle East
05:47
Turkey's Baykar plans production of new air combat drone next year
8
World
05:14
BP agrees to buy Shell's stake in Australian Browse gas project
World
05:14
BP agrees to buy Shell's stake in Australian Browse gas project
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store