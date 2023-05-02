News
Leicester and Everton slug out draw in relegation battle
2023-05-02 | 03:32
Share
1
min
Leicester and Everton slug out draw in relegation battle
Leicester City and Everton both remained deep in relegation trouble after slugging out a 2-2 draw in a gripping basement battle at a raucous King Power Stadium on Monday.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin's first goal since October, a penalty in the 15th minute, put Everton ahead but Leicester equalized seven minutes later when Caglar Soyuncu fired home.
Jamie Vardy's clinical finish gave Leicester the lead in the 33rd minute and in a manic end to the opening half, Everton missed two open goals and Leicester playmaker James Maddison had a penalty saved by Jordan Pickford.
Alex Iwobi dragged Everton level with a volley 10 minutes into the second half and both sides strove for the winner that would have given their survival hopes a huge boost.
In the end they both had to settle for a point which was more welcome for Leicester who moved out of the relegation zone with 30 points from 34 games.
Everton, who have not been out of the top-flight for 69 years but look increasingly likely to drop into the second tier, remain next to bottom with 29 points from 34 games.
Reuters
Sports
Leicester
Everton
Slug
Draw
Relegation
Battle
Premier League
Football
England
Clubs
Next
James Harden scores 45 as 76ers shock Celtics in Game 1
Chelsea can learn from Arsenal rebuild, says Lampard
Previous
