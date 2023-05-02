Sports

Leicester and Everton slug out draw in relegation battle

2023-05-02 | 03:32
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Leicester and Everton slug out draw in relegation battle

Leicester City and Everton both remained deep in relegation trouble after slugging out a 2-2 draw in a gripping basement battle at a raucous King Power Stadium on Monday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's first goal since October, a penalty in the 15th minute, put Everton ahead but Leicester equalized seven minutes later when Caglar Soyuncu fired home.

Jamie Vardy's clinical finish gave Leicester the lead in the 33rd minute and in a manic end to the opening half, Everton missed two open goals and Leicester playmaker James Maddison had a penalty saved by Jordan Pickford.
 
Alex Iwobi dragged Everton level with a volley 10 minutes into the second half and both sides strove for the winner that would have given their survival hopes a huge boost.

In the end they both had to settle for a point which was more welcome for Leicester who moved out of the relegation zone with 30 points from 34 games.

Everton, who have not been out of the top-flight for 69 years but look increasingly likely to drop into the second tier, remain next to bottom with 29 points from 34 games.
 

Sports

Leicester

Everton

Slug

Draw

Relegation

Battle

Premier League

Football

England

Clubs

LBCI Next
James Harden scores 45 as 76ers shock Celtics in Game 1
Chelsea can learn from Arsenal rebuild, says Lampard
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-04-14

Premier League to withdraw gambling sponsorships from front of matchday shirts

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-11

Relegation-threatened Leicester appoint Smith as manager until end of season

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-01

Premier League clubs spend $1 bln for first time in January transfer window

LBCI
Middle East
12:45

Sudan battles risk exodus of 800,000 people - UN

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
05:57

In race for efficient EVs, Mercedes taps F1 team to keep up with Tesla

LBCI
Sports
03:50

Wrexham to play LA Galaxy II in July friendly

LBCI
Sports
03:47

FIFA threatens Women's World Cup broadcast blackout in Europe

LBCI
Sports
03:43

Djokovic able to play at US Open as vaccine mandate set to end

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:41

US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:32

Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-07

Turkey's Ziraat bank finalizes $1.3 bln syndicated loan

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-21

Huge Phillips 66 biofuels project will test the industry’s green promises

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East
03:17

Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:32

Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:42

Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:04

Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day

LBCI
World
10:16

Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

Positive developments arise from consultation meeting on Syria in Amman

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:49

US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app