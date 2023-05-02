News
Sports
Djokovic able to play at US Open as vaccine mandate set to end
2023-05-02
0
min
Djokovic able to play at US Open as vaccine mandate set to end
World number one Novak Djokovic will be able to compete at the US Open this year after the US government said on Monday it will end its COVID-19 vaccination requirements for international travelers on May 11.
Djokovic, one of the most high-profile athletes unvaccinated against COVID-19, missed the US Open in 2022 due to his vaccine status.
The 35-year-old Serb was unable to enter the country this year after unsuccessfully applying to the US government for special permission to play at Indian Wells and Miami.
Djokovic missed last year's Australian Open and was deported from the country due to his vaccine status and has said he would skip Grand Slams rather than have a COVID shot. read more
Djokovic has won three of his 22 major titles at the US Open. The hardcourt Grand Slam will be held from Aug. 28-Sept. 10 this year.
Reuters
Sports
Novak Djokovic
Tennis
Serbian
International
Play
US Open
Vaccine
Mandate
Set
End
