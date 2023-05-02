Sports

Wrexham to play LA Galaxy II in July friendly

2023-05-02 | 03:50
1min
Newly promoted Wrexham are taking a trip to tinseltown in July, building on their American fanbase with a friendly fixture against Major League Soccer (MLS) reserve team LA Galaxy II.

The Welsh club acquired by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in November 2020 got the Hollywood finish they craved last month as they returned to the English Football League as fifth-tier champions with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood.
 
Wrexham have attracted plenty of attention in the famously football-ambivalent United States thanks to their A-list owners' star power and their popular docu-series "Welcome to Wrexham."

"We've enjoyed meeting supporters who have travelled over from America to visit us this season, and it will be a fantastic occasion to play against American opposition in front of more of these new fans," manager Phil Parkinson said in a statement referring to the July 22 match.

Two other US fixtures had already been confirmed, with Wrexham set to take on Chelsea in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and Manchester United in San Diego, California, on July 19 and 25, respectively.
 

Sports

Wrexham

LA Galaxy

Football

Friendly

Football

MLS

Ryan Reynolds

Club

