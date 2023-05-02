News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Wrexham to play LA Galaxy II in July friendly
2023-05-02 | 03:50
Share
1
min
Wrexham to play LA Galaxy II in July friendly
Newly promoted Wrexham are taking a trip to tinseltown in July, building on their American fanbase with a friendly fixture against Major League Soccer (MLS) reserve team LA Galaxy II.
The Welsh club acquired by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in November 2020 got the Hollywood finish they craved last month as they returned to the English Football League as fifth-tier champions with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood.
Wrexham have attracted plenty of attention in the famously football-ambivalent United States thanks to their A-list owners' star power and their popular docu-series "Welcome to Wrexham."
"We've enjoyed meeting supporters who have travelled over from America to visit us this season, and it will be a fantastic occasion to play against American opposition in front of more of these new fans," manager Phil Parkinson said in a statement referring to the July 22 match.
Two other US fixtures had already been confirmed, with Wrexham set to take on Chelsea in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and Manchester United in San Diego, California, on July 19 and 25, respectively.
Reuters
Sports
Wrexham
LA Galaxy
Football
Friendly
Football
MLS
Ryan Reynolds
Club
Next
In race for efficient EVs, Mercedes taps F1 team to keep up with Tesla
FIFA threatens Women's World Cup broadcast blackout in Europe
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-04-19
'My heart is still in it': Hamlin to return to football activities
Sports
2023-04-19
'My heart is still in it': Hamlin to return to football activities
0
Sports
2023-04-17
Talking points from European football
Sports
2023-04-17
Talking points from European football
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-11
Youth and Sports Committee invites MPs to a football match on the eve of civil war anniversary
Lebanon News
2023-04-11
Youth and Sports Committee invites MPs to a football match on the eve of civil war anniversary
0
Sports
2023-04-10
Football Ronaldo angered by blow to title hopes of Al-Nassr, opponents hail 'checkmate'
Sports
2023-04-10
Football Ronaldo angered by blow to title hopes of Al-Nassr, opponents hail 'checkmate'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
05:57
In race for efficient EVs, Mercedes taps F1 team to keep up with Tesla
Variety
05:57
In race for efficient EVs, Mercedes taps F1 team to keep up with Tesla
0
Sports
03:47
FIFA threatens Women's World Cup broadcast blackout in Europe
Sports
03:47
FIFA threatens Women's World Cup broadcast blackout in Europe
0
Sports
03:43
Djokovic able to play at US Open as vaccine mandate set to end
Sports
03:43
Djokovic able to play at US Open as vaccine mandate set to end
0
Sports
03:40
4th-quarter surge sends Nuggets to 2-0 lead over Suns
Sports
03:40
4th-quarter surge sends Nuggets to 2-0 lead over Suns
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary
0
Middle East
03:17
Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed
Middle East
03:17
Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed
0
World
05:41
US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet
World
05:41
US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet
0
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
03:17
Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed
Middle East
03:17
Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed
2
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
3
Lebanon Economy
09:42
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
Lebanon Economy
09:42
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
4
Lebanon Economy
13:04
Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day
Lebanon Economy
13:04
Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day
5
World
10:16
Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves
World
10:16
Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Positive developments arise from consultation meeting on Syria in Amman
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Positive developments arise from consultation meeting on Syria in Amman
7
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary
8
Lebanon News
01:49
US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community
Lebanon News
01:49
US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store