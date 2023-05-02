Sports

Russians approved for world championships, Ukraine pulls out in protest

2023-05-02 | 08:01
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Russians approved for world championships, Ukraine pulls out in protest

Russian and Belarusian judokas can take part as neutrals at this month's world championships in Doha, the International Judo Federation (IJF) said, prompting Ukraine to pull out of the May 7-14 event in protest.

Ukraine has barred its national sports teams from competing in events that include competitors from Russia and Belarus while Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues.

"The Executive Committee of the IJF has voted to permit neutral athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in the World Judo Championships 2023 in Doha, Qatar, as Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN)," the IJF said in a statement on Tuesday.
 
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) last month recommended that athletes from the two countries be allowed to return to international competition as neutrals, meaning they compete under a neutral flag with no emblem or anthem.

Athletes must not have links to the Russian military or have made pro-war statements.

The IJF Executive Committee said it had received a list of proposed Russian and Belarusian participants and commissioned independent background checks on the athletes and delegates and any social media interactions regarding pro-war propaganda.
 
"We strive to ensure that all athletes, regardless of their nationality or background, have the opportunity to compete on a level playing field, without discrimination," the IJF said.

It had said last week that it would let athletes from Russia and Belarus take part in the championships, saying that would enable them to participate in qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The Ukrainian federation alleged on its website that many of the Russian judoka registered for the championships are from the army.

"The majority of the team are athletes who are active servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, part of the army that attacked Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022 and is still waging a brutal full-scale war on our territory, which is shelling Ukrainian cities and civilian homes every day, destroying peaceful citizens, children."
 
Following Russia's invasion, in which Belarus was a staging area for some Russian troops, the IJF stripped Russian President Vladimir Putin of his honorary presidency and cancelled a Grand Slam event in the Russian city of Kazan.
 

Sports

Russians

Approved

World

Championships

Ukraine

Pulls Outs

Protest

LBCI Next
Zamalek withdraw from Egyptian Super Cup in protest at EFA decisions
In race for efficient EVs, Mercedes taps F1 team to keep up with Tesla
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-05-01

Ukraine to boycott world championships over Russia, Belarus inclusion

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-04

Taekwondo-Russians, Belarusians set to return at world championships

LBCI
World
06:19

US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December

LBCI
World
2023-05-01

World’s workers rally on May Day; France braces for protests

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
08:10

India replace Australia as test No. 1 ahead of WTC final

LBCI
Sports
08:03

Zamalek withdraw from Egyptian Super Cup in protest at EFA decisions

LBCI
Variety
05:57

In race for efficient EVs, Mercedes taps F1 team to keep up with Tesla

LBCI
Sports
03:50

Wrexham to play LA Galaxy II in July friendly

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:40

Japan's automakers have a made-in-China sales crisis

LBCI
World
06:03

'Eco-friendly' King Charles to reuse historic garments for coronation

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-26

Qiara is a new home security service for the French market

LBCI
Variety
09:25

Simpplr raises $70M for its AI-powered intranet platform

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East
03:17

Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:49

US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:13

Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

TotalEnergies selects Block 9 drilling rig

LBCI
Variety
04:16

Lebanon's tourism contributes to more than 40% of the GDP: report

LBCI
Middle East
05:55

Turkish raid prompted ISIS leader to detonate suicide vest

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Abou Faour to LBCI: We have not been informed of any new position from KSA on presidential election

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app