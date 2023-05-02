News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Zamalek withdraw from Egyptian Super Cup in protest at EFA decisions
2023-05-02 | 08:03
Share
2
min
Zamalek withdraw from Egyptian Super Cup in protest at EFA decisions
Egyptian champions Zamalek said they have withdrawn from the Egyptian Super Cup match due to be played against Egypt Cup winners Al-Ahly in Abu Dhabi on Friday in protest at a string of decisions by the Egyptian Football Association (EFA).
Zamalek are furious that Al-Ahly forward Kahraba has been allowed to play in the annual match between the domestic league and cup winners despite being banned for 12 matches for allegedly chanting insults about Zamalek after the two sides met in January.
Kahraba has denied chanting anything offensive and Al-Ahly appealed the ban, which has been suspended until a local court meets on May 14 - thereby clearing the player to appear in the Super Cup.
EFA board member Ehab El-Komy told a local TV station that Zamalek had not informed it officially but that if the club withdraws, the association will ask the Pyramids club, who were second in the league and runners-up in the cup competition last season, to play instead.
Zamalek is also angry that the EFA refused to register three of its new players in January citing overdue debts at the club, before the issue was resolved and the players were registered in February.
"Zamalek board decided anonymously not to play the Egyptian Super Cup in UAE on May 5. This is because of a series of intransigent and persistent decisions by EFA, starting with its refusal to register new players in winter ... to the crisis of the fleeing player Kahraba," the club said in a statement.
Zamalek president Mortada Mansour, who was officially removed from his post by a local court last month but still controls the club in effect, said in a video message on the club's website: "The EFA spoiled everything with favoritism."
Reuters
Sports
Zamalek
Withdraw
Egypt
Super Cup
Protest
EFA
Decisions
Next
India replace Australia as test No. 1 ahead of WTC final
Russians approved for world championships, Ukraine pulls out in protest
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-19
Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-19
Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors
0
Sports
2023-04-17
More chaos at Egyptian champions Zamalek as club president excluded
Sports
2023-04-17
More chaos at Egyptian champions Zamalek as club president excluded
0
Middle East
2023-03-10
Egypt withdraws from UN grain treaty prompting sadness and concern
Middle East
2023-03-10
Egypt withdraws from UN grain treaty prompting sadness and concern
0
World
2023-03-09
Georgian ruling party withdraws 'foreign agents' bill after two nights of protest
World
2023-03-09
Georgian ruling party withdraws 'foreign agents' bill after two nights of protest
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
08:10
India replace Australia as test No. 1 ahead of WTC final
Sports
08:10
India replace Australia as test No. 1 ahead of WTC final
0
Sports
08:01
Russians approved for world championships, Ukraine pulls out in protest
Sports
08:01
Russians approved for world championships, Ukraine pulls out in protest
0
Variety
05:57
In race for efficient EVs, Mercedes taps F1 team to keep up with Tesla
Variety
05:57
In race for efficient EVs, Mercedes taps F1 team to keep up with Tesla
0
Sports
03:50
Wrexham to play LA Galaxy II in July friendly
Sports
03:50
Wrexham to play LA Galaxy II in July friendly
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:40
Japan's automakers have a made-in-China sales crisis
Variety
08:40
Japan's automakers have a made-in-China sales crisis
0
World
06:03
'Eco-friendly' King Charles to reuse historic garments for coronation
World
06:03
'Eco-friendly' King Charles to reuse historic garments for coronation
0
Variety
2023-01-26
Qiara is a new home security service for the French market
Variety
2023-01-26
Qiara is a new home security service for the French market
0
Variety
09:25
Simpplr raises $70M for its AI-powered intranet platform
Variety
09:25
Simpplr raises $70M for its AI-powered intranet platform
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
03:17
Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed
Middle East
03:17
Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed
2
Lebanon News
01:49
US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community
Lebanon News
01:49
US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community
3
Lebanon News
08:25
Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president
Lebanon News
08:25
Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:13
Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money
News Bulletin Reports
10:13
Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money
5
Lebanon News
06:32
TotalEnergies selects Block 9 drilling rig
Lebanon News
06:32
TotalEnergies selects Block 9 drilling rig
6
Variety
04:16
Lebanon's tourism contributes to more than 40% of the GDP: report
Variety
04:16
Lebanon's tourism contributes to more than 40% of the GDP: report
7
Middle East
05:55
Turkish raid prompted ISIS leader to detonate suicide vest
Middle East
05:55
Turkish raid prompted ISIS leader to detonate suicide vest
8
Lebanon News
05:09
Abou Faour to LBCI: We have not been informed of any new position from KSA on presidential election
Lebanon News
05:09
Abou Faour to LBCI: We have not been informed of any new position from KSA on presidential election
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store