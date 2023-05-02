Sports

Zamalek withdraw from Egyptian Super Cup in protest at EFA decisions

2023-05-02 | 08:03
LBCI
2min
Zamalek withdraw from Egyptian Super Cup in protest at EFA decisions

Egyptian champions Zamalek said they have withdrawn from the Egyptian Super Cup match due to be played against Egypt Cup winners Al-Ahly in Abu Dhabi on Friday in protest at a string of decisions by the Egyptian Football Association (EFA).

Zamalek are furious that Al-Ahly forward Kahraba has been allowed to play in the annual match between the domestic league and cup winners despite being banned for 12 matches for allegedly chanting insults about Zamalek after the two sides met in January.
 
Kahraba has denied chanting anything offensive and Al-Ahly appealed the ban, which has been suspended until a local court meets on May 14 - thereby clearing the player to appear in the Super Cup.

EFA board member Ehab El-Komy told a local TV station that Zamalek had not informed it officially but that if the club withdraws, the association will ask the Pyramids club, who were second in the league and runners-up in the cup competition last season, to play instead.

Zamalek is also angry that the EFA refused to register three of its new players in January citing overdue debts at the club, before the issue was resolved and the players were registered in February.
 
"Zamalek board decided anonymously not to play the Egyptian Super Cup in UAE on May 5. This is because of a series of intransigent and persistent decisions by EFA, starting with its refusal to register new players in winter ... to the crisis of the fleeing player Kahraba," the club said in a statement.

Zamalek president Mortada Mansour, who was officially removed from his post by a local court last month but still controls the club in effect, said in a video message on the club's website: "The EFA spoiled everything with favoritism."
 

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

