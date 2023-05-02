Sports

India replace Australia as test No. 1 ahead of WTC final

2023-05-02 | 08:10
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
India replace Australia as test No. 1 ahead of WTC final

India ended Australia's 15-month reign as the number one test team in cricket on Tuesday ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June between the two sides.

The annual update of the official rankings dropped the results from the 2019-20 season and reflects all series completed since May 2020.

That meant India's 2-0 loss in New Zealand in 2019-20 was no longer in consideration, taking Rohit Sharma's team to the top of the list with 121 points.
 
Australia dropped to 116 points after wins against Pakistan and New Zealand in 2019-20 were left out and their 4-0 Ashes victory against England had its weighting halved in the annual exercise.

England, who have won 10 of their last 12 tests under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, remain third with 114 points.

India are also the top-ranked T20 team ahead of world champions England.

India and Australia face each other in the WTC final at the Oval on June 7.
 

Sports

India

Replace

Australia

WTC

Final

Cricket

Number One

Reign

Zamalek withdraw from Egyptian Super Cup in protest at EFA decisions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-13

India retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy, savor WTC final spot

LBCI
World
2023-04-20

Pakistan's foreign minister to attend regional meeting in India

LBCI
World
2023-04-11

Newmont plumps final bid for Australia's Newcrest to $19.5 bln

LBCI
World
2023-04-08

Ukrainian deputy foreign minister due to seek Indian aid – report

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
08:03

Zamalek withdraw from Egyptian Super Cup in protest at EFA decisions

LBCI
Sports
08:01

Russians approved for world championships, Ukraine pulls out in protest

LBCI
Variety
05:57

In race for efficient EVs, Mercedes taps F1 team to keep up with Tesla

LBCI
Sports
03:50

Wrexham to play LA Galaxy II in July friendly

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:40

Japan's automakers have a made-in-China sales crisis

LBCI
World
06:03

'Eco-friendly' King Charles to reuse historic garments for coronation

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-26

Qiara is a new home security service for the French market

LBCI
Variety
09:25

Simpplr raises $70M for its AI-powered intranet platform

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East
03:17

Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:49

US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:13

Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

TotalEnergies selects Block 9 drilling rig

LBCI
Variety
04:16

Lebanon's tourism contributes to more than 40% of the GDP: report

LBCI
Middle East
05:55

Turkish raid prompted ISIS leader to detonate suicide vest

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Abou Faour to LBCI: We have not been informed of any new position from KSA on presidential election

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app