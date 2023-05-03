Sports

Philadelphia 76ers Embiid wins first MVP award

2023-05-03 | 04:33
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Philadelphia 76ers Embiid wins first MVP award

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has won the NBA's Most Valuable Player award for the first time, the league announced on Tuesday.

Embiid was chosen over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, to whom he lost the award in the past two seasons, and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who won back-to-back awards in 2019 and 2020.

The Cameroonian big man received 73 first-place votes from a panel of 100 broadcasters and journalists, marking the fifth consecutive win for an international player.
 
The 29-year-old is only the second African player to become MVP after Nigerian-American Hakeem Olajuwon from the Houston Rockets in the 1993-94 season.

The third overall 2014 draft pick led the league in scoring for a second straight year, averaging a career-high 33.1 points per game on 54.8% shooting from the field, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in addition to 66 three-pointers.

Embiid suffered a lateral collateral ligament sprain in his right knee during the third game of the first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets, forcing him to miss the final game of the 76ers' 4-0 series win and their Monday win in the first game of the Eastern Conference semi-finals victory the Boston Celtics.
 
The MVP trophy was renamed this season after Michael Jordan, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time.
 

Sports

NBA

Basketball

MVP

Most

Valuable

Player

Award

Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers

LBCI Next
Knicks race past Heat in 4th quarter, level series 1-1
Arsenal return to top of the league with 3-1 win over sorry Chelsea
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-01

Dubai crypto regulator awards first broker-dealer MVP operational license

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-18

Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-01

Family of late basketball star Kobe Bryant awarded nearly $29 million in photos case

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-28

Qatar announced as host of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
07:24

Botswana's Amos gets three-year ban for doping

LBCI
Sports
06:47

Dimmed Suns hope to recapture fire at home against Nuggets

LBCI
Sports
06:39

Perez can make statement of intent in Miami

LBCI
Sports
06:35

FIFA responsible for undervaluing Women's World Cup

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:29

Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

MP Hankash to LBCI: New president must raise problematic issues

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-29

Turkey's Baykar plans production of new air combat drone next year

LBCI
World
2023-04-13

Sudan's army says powerful paramilitary force mobilises in Khartoum and other cities

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports
05:05

Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:13

Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:32

Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees

LBCI
Variety
04:40

President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:18

Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel

LBCI
World
10:59

Arabian Travel Market 2023: Net-zero emissions and the future of Gulf tourism

LBCI
World
03:06

King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app