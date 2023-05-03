Sports

Liverpool's Thiago to miss rest of season due to hip operation

2023-05-03 | 04:59
LBCI
Liverpool's Thiago to miss rest of season due to hip operation

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will miss the remainder of the season to undergo a minor operation for a hip issue, British media reported on Tuesday.

The Spaniard has played 28 times for Liverpool in all competitions this season and only recently returned to action after two months out with a hip flexor problem.

Alcantara is set to miss Premier League games against Fulham, Brentford, Leicester City, Aston Villa and Southampton as they push for a top-four finish.

Liverpool are fifth on 56 points, seven behind fourth-placed Manchester United who have a game in hand.
 

