News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Taa'a Ello Byezaa'al
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title
2023-05-03 | 05:05
Share
3
min
Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title
Second-placed Real Madrid suffered a 2-0 defeat at Real Sociedad after being reduced to 10 men early in the second half in LaLiga on Tuesday, leaving Barcelona on the brink of the title.
Runaway leaders Barca, who earlier beat Osasuna 1-0, will have the chance to clinch their 27th LaLiga crown with a win in their next game at city rivals Espanyol on May 14.
Barca moved to 82 points from 33 matches and extended their lead to 14 points over reigning champions Real Madrid, who have lost two of their last three league matches.
With only five games remaining, Real would only be able to reach 83 points if they win them all.
They could slip to third place on Wednesday if their city rivals Atletico Madrid win their home match against lowly Cadiz.
Real Madrid rested several key players, including Karim Benzema and Luka Modric, as they prepare for the Copa del Rey final on Saturday against Osasuna and next week's Champions League semi-final first leg at home to Manchester City.
They were also without the suspended Vinicius Jr and never looked dangerous as Sociedad took control early in game.
"The fans should not doubt us ..." defender Nacho told Movistar Plus. "In the next ten days we have the most important thing at stake... and at the beginning of the season we all would have signed up to be like this at this point."
"Logically, (we would like to be) in a different way in the league, but we have to raise our heads quickly and fight for the titles we have left."
After a slow first half, a mistake by defender Eder Militao right after the break gifted Sociedad the opener.
While putting pressure on Alexander Sorloth on the right side of the area, Militao slipped and tried to deliver a pass to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois that was intercepted by Take Kubo who opened the scoring by tapping into an empty net.
Defender Dani Carvajal was sent off on the hour for a second yellow card after a sliding tackle on Aihen Munoz.
The hosts then extended their lead in the 84th through 21-year-old Ander Barrenetxea who ghosted behind the defence and slotted a David Silva pass between Courtois and the near post.
"We always go out to win, but in recent matches, especially away from home, we are not showing the level we should for a competition like LaLiga," added Nacho.
"You can see it today: if you don't go out with intensity, anyone can beat you."
Reuters
Sports
Ten Man
Real Madrid
Lose
Real Sociedad
LaLiga
Barcelona
Title
Close
Spanish
Football
League
Next
Alcaraz says Nadal still the man to beat at Roland Garros
Liverpool's Thiago to miss rest of season due to hip operation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-04-30
Turkey closes airspace to Armenian airline without warning, Armenpress reports
Middle East
2023-04-30
Turkey closes airspace to Armenian airline without warning, Armenpress reports
0
Variety
2023-04-27
Chunk Foods close to opening factory to produce ‘millions’ of plant-based steaks
Variety
2023-04-27
Chunk Foods close to opening factory to produce ‘millions’ of plant-based steaks
0
Sports
2023-04-26
Behind Nikola Jokic's triple-double, Nuggets close out Wolves
Sports
2023-04-26
Behind Nikola Jokic's triple-double, Nuggets close out Wolves
0
World
2023-04-24
Canada's striking workers closer to resolving wage, remote work issues
World
2023-04-24
Canada's striking workers closer to resolving wage, remote work issues
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
07:24
Botswana's Amos gets three-year ban for doping
Sports
07:24
Botswana's Amos gets three-year ban for doping
0
Sports
06:47
Dimmed Suns hope to recapture fire at home against Nuggets
Sports
06:47
Dimmed Suns hope to recapture fire at home against Nuggets
0
Sports
06:39
Perez can make statement of intent in Miami
Sports
06:39
Perez can make statement of intent in Miami
0
Sports
06:35
FIFA responsible for undervaluing Women's World Cup
Sports
06:35
FIFA responsible for undervaluing Women's World Cup
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate
0
Lebanon News
06:25
MP Hankash to LBCI: New president must raise problematic issues
Lebanon News
06:25
MP Hankash to LBCI: New president must raise problematic issues
0
Middle East
2023-04-29
Turkey's Baykar plans production of new air combat drone next year
Middle East
2023-04-29
Turkey's Baykar plans production of new air combat drone next year
0
World
2023-04-13
Sudan's army says powerful paramilitary force mobilises in Khartoum and other cities
World
2023-04-13
Sudan's army says powerful paramilitary force mobilises in Khartoum and other cities
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports
05:05
Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title
Sports
05:05
Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:13
Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money
News Bulletin Reports
10:13
Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:32
Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
13:32
Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees
4
Variety
04:40
President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia
Variety
04:40
President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia
5
Press Highlights
04:18
Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report
Press Highlights
04:18
Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report
6
Lebanon News
06:51
IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel
Lebanon News
06:51
IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel
7
World
10:59
Arabian Travel Market 2023: Net-zero emissions and the future of Gulf tourism
World
10:59
Arabian Travel Market 2023: Net-zero emissions and the future of Gulf tourism
8
World
03:06
King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says
World
03:06
King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store