News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Taa'a Ello Byezaa'al
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
No quick fix for Chelsea says Lampard as losing run continues
2023-05-03 | 05:35
Share
2
min
No quick fix for Chelsea says Lampard as losing run continues
Frank Lampard became the first English manager to lose 10 successive games in charge of a top-flight club for 35 years on Tuesday as his Chelsea side succumbed 3-1 at Arsenal.
Chelsea's all-time leading goal scorer has lost all six of his matches since returning to become interim manager in the wake of Graham Potter's sacking.
Having also lost his last four games in charge of Everton he has now matched the sequence Arthur Cox endured as Derby County manager in 1988, albeit with two different clubs.
Lampard could not have envisaged such a run when he returned to Stamford Bridge for a second stint in charge, having been sacked in January 2021.
He looked aghast on the touchline as Arsenal took advantage of Chelsea's flimsy defending to go 3-0 up after 34 minutes.
While the second half was marginally better, the scale of the job Chelsea's next permanent manager faces was spelt out by Lampard in his post-match assessment.
"From what this season tells you, from start to finish, we have to find the reasons quickly," he said.
"It's not an overnight fix. The main answer is simple. We have to do the basics better and then we'll get some progress.
"It's clear tonight for me. The first half is nowhere near good enough. But it's the reality. It's what I've come into."
It is easy to feel some sympathy for 44-year-old Lampard who has now won only one of his last 20 games as a manager.
Too many of Chelsea's expensively-assembled squad are under-performing and fans are openly questioning the commitment of some of them -- a criticism refuted by Lampard.
"The players care, trust me. Chelsea fans may talk about players not caring but I don't believe it," he added.
"The lads want to do well but have to understand what that means every day, from training on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. How you prepare, maintain yourself.
"There can be a lot of reasons and some are very valid - players coming into the Premier League into a team that is having a difficult moment, it is not easy, this is the hardest league in the world.
"But there are some things that are the basics, they have to be better."
Reuters
Sports
Chelsea
Football
Premier
League
England
Club
Frank
Lampard
Losing
Run
Continues
Next
More to come from record-breaking Haaland, says Guardiola
Alcaraz says Nadal still the man to beat at Roland Garros
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
04:22
Arsenal return to top of the league with 3-1 win over sorry Chelsea
Sports
04:22
Arsenal return to top of the league with 3-1 win over sorry Chelsea
0
Sports
2023-05-01
Chelsea can learn from Arsenal rebuild, says Lampard
Sports
2023-05-01
Chelsea can learn from Arsenal rebuild, says Lampard
0
Sports
2023-04-27
Sheffield United seal Premier League promotion with 2-0 win over West Brom
Sports
2023-04-27
Sheffield United seal Premier League promotion with 2-0 win over West Brom
0
Sports
2023-04-26
Aston Villa go fifth in Premier League with 1-0 win over Fulham
Sports
2023-04-26
Aston Villa go fifth in Premier League with 1-0 win over Fulham
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
07:24
Botswana's Amos gets three-year ban for doping
Sports
07:24
Botswana's Amos gets three-year ban for doping
0
Sports
06:47
Dimmed Suns hope to recapture fire at home against Nuggets
Sports
06:47
Dimmed Suns hope to recapture fire at home against Nuggets
0
Sports
06:39
Perez can make statement of intent in Miami
Sports
06:39
Perez can make statement of intent in Miami
0
Sports
06:35
FIFA responsible for undervaluing Women's World Cup
Sports
06:35
FIFA responsible for undervaluing Women's World Cup
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate
0
Lebanon News
06:25
MP Hankash to LBCI: New president must raise problematic issues
Lebanon News
06:25
MP Hankash to LBCI: New president must raise problematic issues
0
Middle East
2023-04-29
Turkey's Baykar plans production of new air combat drone next year
Middle East
2023-04-29
Turkey's Baykar plans production of new air combat drone next year
0
World
2023-04-13
Sudan's army says powerful paramilitary force mobilises in Khartoum and other cities
World
2023-04-13
Sudan's army says powerful paramilitary force mobilises in Khartoum and other cities
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports
05:05
Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title
Sports
05:05
Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:13
Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money
News Bulletin Reports
10:13
Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:32
Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
13:32
Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees
4
Variety
04:40
President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia
Variety
04:40
President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia
5
Press Highlights
04:18
Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report
Press Highlights
04:18
Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report
6
Lebanon News
06:51
IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel
Lebanon News
06:51
IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel
7
World
10:59
Arabian Travel Market 2023: Net-zero emissions and the future of Gulf tourism
World
10:59
Arabian Travel Market 2023: Net-zero emissions and the future of Gulf tourism
8
World
03:06
King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says
World
03:06
King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store