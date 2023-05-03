Sports

Botswana's Amos gets three-year ban for doping

2023-05-03 | 07:24
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Botswana's Amos gets three-year ban for doping

Botswana's Nijel Amos has been banned for three years after the 2012 Olympic 800 meters silver medalist tested positive for a banned metabolite, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Wednesday.

The AIU said the ban would come into effect from July 12 2022, which was the date of his provisional suspension, and end on July 11 2025.

"His results on and since 4 June 2022 have been disqualified," the statement added.
 
The drug found in the 29-year-old's system, GW1516, modifies how the body metabolizes fat, and the World Anti-Doping Agency has said it poses a health risk to athletes.

Amos's silver at the London Games was Botswana's first Olympic medal. The African nation won bronze in the 4x400m relay at the Tokyo Games in 2021.
 

Sports

Botswana

Amos

Gets

Three Year

Ban

Doping

Dimmed Suns hope to recapture fire at home against Nuggets
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-06

Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-10

US targets 'shadow banking' network helping Iran evade sanctions

LBCI
Variety
13:42

New York State bans natural gas in some new construction

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:19

Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
06:47

Dimmed Suns hope to recapture fire at home against Nuggets

LBCI
Sports
06:39

Perez can make statement of intent in Miami

LBCI
Sports
06:35

FIFA responsible for undervaluing Women's World Cup

LBCI
Sports
06:31

PSG will not renew Messi's contract after trip to Saudi Arabia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:04

Stripe, a longtime partner of Lyft, signs a big deal with Uber

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-14

One of the largest floating bookfair is coming to Lebanon this week

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-30

BDL introduces new circular allowing check payments and transfers

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-05

Israeli police attack worshippers in Jerusalem's Al Aqsa, Gaza launches rockets at Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports
05:05

Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title

LBCI
Variety
04:40

President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:18

Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:31

Exploring e-banking in Lebanon: Investor requests and ABL’s response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:29

Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate

LBCI
World
03:06

King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app