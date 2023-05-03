News
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
Sports
Botswana's Amos gets three-year ban for doping
2023-05-03 | 07:24
Share
0
min
Botswana's Amos gets three-year ban for doping
Botswana's Nijel Amos has been banned for three years after the 2012 Olympic 800 meters silver medalist tested positive for a banned metabolite, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Wednesday.
The AIU said the ban would come into effect from July 12 2022, which was the date of his provisional suspension, and end on July 11 2025.
"His results on and since 4 June 2022 have been disqualified," the statement added.
The drug found in the 29-year-old's system, GW1516, modifies how the body metabolizes fat, and the World Anti-Doping Agency has said it poses a health risk to athletes.
Amos's silver at the London Games was Botswana's first Olympic medal. The African nation won bronze in the 4x400m relay at the Tokyo Games in 2021.
Reuters
Sports
Botswana
Amos
Gets
Three Year
Ban
Doping
