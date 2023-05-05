Sports

Sabalenka seeking revenge in Madrid showdown with Swiatek

2023-05-05 | 03:31
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Sabalenka seeking revenge in Madrid showdown with Swiatek

Aryna Sabalenka said she was relishing the challenge of playing Iga Swiatek in Saturday's Madrid Open final, with revenge on her mind having lost to the world number one in the Stuttgart title clash last month.

Swiatek cruised past Belarusian Sabalenka 6-3 6-4 to win the Stuttgart crown in a repeat of last year's final to confirm her status as favorite for the French Open later this month.

World number two Sabalenka said she was prepared for another tough battle in the pair's latest clash, as she bids to improve her 2-5 win-loss record against Swiatek.
 
"I really want to have this revenge. I think I would just play with more passion. I wouldn't rush things. I would just go one more time, try better and fight for this title," Sabalenka said after beating Maria Sakkari 6-4 6-1 in the semi-final.

"It's really good that we're playing so consistently so we're meeting each other in the finals. Hopefully it can be the same. But it's always tough. You have to fight really hard against Iga and I'm ready for that."

Sabalenka, whose wins over Swiatek have come in the season-ending WTA Finals in 2021 and 2022, said improving her serve in the last year had given her the confidence that she can defeat the Polish player.
 
"Before, like our first matches last season when I didn't feel my best, it was really tough because I didn't have so many weapons. I had my character and that's it," Sabalenka said.

"Later in the season, when I fixed my serve, I understood that actually I can play well against her, I can beat her. Right now it's a different mentality."
 

Sports

Sabalenka

Seeking

Revenge

Madrid

Showdown

Swiatek

Tennis

Ten Hag urges Man Utd to be more clinical after 'annoying' defeat at Brighton
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-05-03

Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title

LBCI
World
2023-05-03

Crowds of those seeking rescue swell at Sudan’s main seaport

LBCI
World
2023-05-03

Taiwan seeking US cooperation to make next generation fighters

LBCI
World
2023-04-27

DeSantis' showdown with Disney carries political risk

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
03:02

Ten Hag urges Man Utd to be more clinical after 'annoying' defeat at Brighton

LBCI
Sports
02:15

Klay Thompson grabs spotlight as Warriors even series with Lakers

LBCI
Sports
02:10

Spalletti dedicates Napoli's championship to fans who waited 33 years

LBCI
Sports
02:07

NFL investigated by two US states over sex bias, harassment claims

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:38

High numbers of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons prompt discussion with Syrian government

LBCI
Variety
03:45

European airlines see bumper summer bookings

LBCI
World
07:17

Italy wants French apology over migration 'insults'

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-27

Lebanese are rushing to buy gold amid financial instability: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:19

Hezbollah wants a price for fall of Frangieh presidencial bid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

Lebanese government stands firm on obtaining data on Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Beirut Airport’s number of travelers increases by 36% in April

LBCI
Variety
15:39

Topless Italian climate protesters block Rome traffic

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Gemayel after meeting with Bukhari: Quorum conditions and refusal to elect Hezbollah-affiliated presidential candidate

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Geagea met with Shea: Opportunities for the Resistance Bloc's presidential candidate are nonexistent

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:38

High numbers of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons prompt discussion with Syrian government

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:23

Price of gasoline drops significantly

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app