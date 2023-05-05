Sports

Manchester United's Garnacho could be involved against West Ham, says Ten Hag

2023-05-05 | 14:13
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Manchester United's Garnacho could be involved against West Ham, says Ten Hag

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho could return from an ankle injury that has sidelined him for two months when they face West Ham United on Sunday, manager Erik ten Hag said as the Old Trafford outfit look to improve their away record.

United have failed to beat a team in the top nine of the table away from home this season and the 18-year-old Argentine's return to fitness could give Ten Hag's side a chance to improve their sloppy form.

Garnacho has had an excellent debut season, scoring four times and providing five assists in all competitions.

"I think it will be the same squad (that played against Brighton & Hove Albion). Maybe one player: Garnacho. I have to see. Maybe he can be involved, but we will have to see how the progress can go," Ten Hag told reporters.

United, who are fourth in the Premier League, are four points ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand.

Ten Hag's team have five league games left, starting with the weekend's trip to West Ham, before they face derby rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

The Dutchman said he is confident United can recover from their 1-0 loss at Brighton and perform well in the final games of the season but urged the side to show character after a poor result.

"We have every time in the season, when we had a defeat, then we bounced back. So I count on my team, we have to do it again," Ten Hag said.

"The players have to take responsibility and I count on them. We have everything in our hands, so we have to focus on our performance... I am quite confident about that.

"We need to be there, in the Champions League (next season). We want to be there because we want to challenge the best teams in the world so we do everything in our power to get that done."



Reuters
 

Sports

Manchester

United

Garnacho

Involved

West Ham

Ten Hag

LBCI Next
Klay Thompson grabs spotlight as Warriors even series with Lakers
Spalletti dedicates Napoli's championship to fans who waited 33 years
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-04-18

Manchester United tanks on report Glazers may avoid sale with new investment

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-13

Finnish businessman Zilliacus drops out of Manchester United bidding

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-25

Soccer-Qatar's Al Thani submits new $6 billion bid for Manchester United, Sky News reports

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-02

Ten Hag's transformed Man United head to Anfield on a high

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
14:22

UEFA to involve fans in planning finals after 2022 Champions League chaos

LBCI
Sports
03:31

Sabalenka seeking revenge in Madrid showdown with Swiatek

LBCI
Sports
03:02

Ten Hag urges Man Utd to be more clinical after 'annoying' defeat at Brighton

LBCI
Sports
02:15

Klay Thompson grabs spotlight as Warriors even series with Lakers

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
14:17

Jill Biden visits London ahead of King Charles' coronation

LBCI
World
2023-04-30

Biden attacks news outlets for 'lies of conspiracy and malice'

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:45

The Ugly Truth: Unraveling the Crisis of Depositors' Funds and the Fading Hope for Recovery

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-28

TotalEnergies urges rejection of climate resolution submitted by shareholders

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app