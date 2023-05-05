Sports

UEFA to involve fans in planning finals after 2022 Champions League chaos

2023-05-05 | 14:22
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
UEFA to involve fans in planning finals after 2022 Champions League chaos

UEFA will involve fans in the "planning and execution" of finals, it said on Friday as it announced plans to implement recommendations made by an independent panel following the chaos at the 2022 Champions League showpiece.

The Champions League final was delayed by 36 minutes after thousands of Liverpool supporters were unable to get into the Stade de France for the match on May 28, which Real Madrid won 1-0.

UEFA, Europe's soccer governing body, apologized to Liverpool for initially blaming the Merseyside club's fans for the mayhem following the release of the review in February.

UEFA said it has since had "positive dialogue" with fans through the group Football Supporters Europe (FSE) to ensure they are involved in finals in the future.

"At UEFA, we are fully committed to ensuring that every football fan can enjoy their team's appearance in a UEFA final in a safe, secure, and welcoming environment," UEFA General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis said in a statement.

"We have developed and implemented comprehensive operational measures which incorporate the recommendations... and the valuable input of fan groups to enhance safety and security at our club and national team competition finals."

UEFA said it would work with FSE, its supporters network and finalists to determine how many fans would be travelling to the host cities, make arrangements along with local authorities such as setting up fan zones and improving fan communication.

"FSE representatives are also integrated into the match day operational teams for each final and are part of the revised comprehensive debrief process to ensure lessons learned are integrated into future finals," UEFA said.

UEFA said it has increased the number of its safety and security officers who will cover finals while it has commissioned crowd modelling reports for finals this year.

The soccer body also said it has established a process to avoid a repeat of last year where CCTV footage from the stadium was destroyed after the game.



Reuters
 

Sports

UEFA

Involve

Fans

Planning

Finals

Champions

League

Chaos

LBCI Next
Ten Hag urges Man Utd to be more clinical after 'annoying' defeat at Brighton
Klay Thompson grabs spotlight as Warriors even series with Lakers
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-04-06

UEFA sued by Liverpool fans over Paris Champions League final chaos

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-26

Champions League final in US 'possible' in future, says UEFA president

LBCI
Sports
02:10

Spalletti dedicates Napoli's championship to fans who waited 33 years

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-28

Familiar foes prepare for battle in Asian Champions League final

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
14:13

Manchester United's Garnacho could be involved against West Ham, says Ten Hag

LBCI
Sports
03:31

Sabalenka seeking revenge in Madrid showdown with Swiatek

LBCI
Sports
03:02

Ten Hag urges Man Utd to be more clinical after 'annoying' defeat at Brighton

LBCI
Sports
02:15

Klay Thompson grabs spotlight as Warriors even series with Lakers

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
14:17

Jill Biden visits London ahead of King Charles' coronation

LBCI
World
2023-04-30

Biden attacks news outlets for 'lies of conspiracy and malice'

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:45

The Ugly Truth: Unraveling the Crisis of Depositors' Funds and the Fading Hope for Recovery

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-28

TotalEnergies urges rejection of climate resolution submitted by shareholders

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app