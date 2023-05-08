Sports

76ers level series against Celtics

2023-05-08 | 04:00
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
76ers level series against Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers hit the road to Boston with "huge confidence" this week after winning Game 4 116-115 against the Celtics on Sunday to level their conference semi-final series courtesy of another clutch three-pointer from James Harden.

The 10-times NBA All-Star pushed the game into overtime with a floating jump shot and sealed it with 18 seconds left in overtime with a 24-foot jumper off an assist from newly minted MVP Joel Embiid.
 
"I put the work in so it's all about being aggressive," said Harden, who produced 42 points - just shy of his career playoff high 45 - with eight rebounds and nine assists. "Tonight was really do or die."

The game was a much-needed injection of confidence, Harden said in a televised interview after the game, after a pair of demoralizing losses with Embiid battling through a sprained right knee.

"Huge confidence, huge confidence. I felt like last game, we didn't play well offensively - defensively we played extremely hard but we didn’t get our shots to fall," said Harden.
 
"Tonight we did a much better job of spacing the floor, giving guys room to operate."

He had added motivation with a special invited guest at courtside: John Hao, a Harden super-fan and student at Michigan State who was paralyzed in a campus shooting earlier this year.

Harden, who spoke to Hao while he was hospitalized and previously pledged to help pay his medical bills, took off his shoes after the game and signed them for Hao.

"He just gave me good luck - he brought me good vibes, good energy," said Harden, adding he would invite Hao "every game - here on out."

The Sixers face the Celtics in Boston for Game 5 on Tuesday.
 

Sports

Philadelphia 76ers

Boston Celtics

NBA

Basketball

Playoffs

Eastern Conference

Game 4

Second Round

Semi- Finals

Joel Embiid

MVP

LBCI Next
Devin Booker, Kevin Durant pull Suns level with Nuggets
Leclerc angry with himself as a repeat offender
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-05-03

Philadelphia 76ers Embiid wins first MVP award

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-10

NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-01

Dubai crypto regulator awards first broker-dealer MVP operational license

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-28

Lakers look for redemption at home in memorable playoffs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
05:27

Player goes missing after refusing to come on as sub for Egyptian club

LBCI
Sports
05:20

Drivers unimpressed by F1 plans for more splashy intros

LBCI
Sports
05:16

Ten Hag backs De Gea after his error hands West Ham 1-0 win

LBCI
Sports
05:06

Chinese premier urges IOC to oppose politicization of sports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:54

Euro zone investor morale unexpectedly dips in May

LBCI
World
06:12

‘Risk it all’: Migrant surge as US prepares for Title 42 end

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-06

Syria's potential return to the Arab League: Opposing views and controversies

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-06

3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Lebanon: Bhaness Center

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app