News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Nadal missing French Open would be 'brutal' for the sport
2023-05-08 | 04:55
Share
2
min
Nadal missing French Open would be 'brutal' for the sport
Roger Federer said he hopes Rafa Nadal will recover in time for the French Open and that it would be a "brutal" blow for tennis if the 14-time Roland Garros champion is absent this year.
Nadal has been dealing with a hip injury he suffered at the Australian Open in January, and fears that the Spaniard may miss the Paris Grand Slam grew after he pulled out of this week's Italian Open.
Nadal skipped last week's Madrid Open and also missed tournaments at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona.
"It would be brutal, it would be tough for tennis if Rafa isn't going to be there," 20-times Grand Slam winner Federer told Sky Sports on Sunday at Formula One's Miami Grand Prix.
"I still hope so, I saw he pulled out of Rome so I wish him the best.
"Obviously Novak (Djokovic) hasn't been playing that much so I hope he's going to be strong as well and then all the young guys coming through as well," added Federer, who retired from tennis last year.
Nadal has competed at the French Open every year since winning the first of his men's record 22 major titles in Paris in 2005. The claycourt major begins on May 28.
Reuters
Sports
Nadal
Missing
French Open
Brutal
Tennis
Federer
Next
Chinese premier urges IOC to oppose politicization of sports
Young Lebanese Rama Hashem excels in figure skating in the UAE
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
05:27
Player goes missing after refusing to come on as sub for Egyptian club
Sports
05:27
Player goes missing after refusing to come on as sub for Egyptian club
0
Sports
2023-05-03
Alcaraz says Nadal still the man to beat at Roland Garros
Sports
2023-05-03
Alcaraz says Nadal still the man to beat at Roland Garros
0
Sports
2023-04-20
Nadal to miss Madrid Open after recovery setback
Sports
2023-04-20
Nadal to miss Madrid Open after recovery setback
0
Variety
2023-04-20
Meta is dismissing around 4,000 more employees this week
Variety
2023-04-20
Meta is dismissing around 4,000 more employees this week
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
05:27
Player goes missing after refusing to come on as sub for Egyptian club
Sports
05:27
Player goes missing after refusing to come on as sub for Egyptian club
0
Sports
05:20
Drivers unimpressed by F1 plans for more splashy intros
Sports
05:20
Drivers unimpressed by F1 plans for more splashy intros
0
Sports
05:16
Ten Hag backs De Gea after his error hands West Ham 1-0 win
Sports
05:16
Ten Hag backs De Gea after his error hands West Ham 1-0 win
0
Sports
05:06
Chinese premier urges IOC to oppose politicization of sports
Sports
05:06
Chinese premier urges IOC to oppose politicization of sports
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:54
Euro zone investor morale unexpectedly dips in May
World
05:54
Euro zone investor morale unexpectedly dips in May
0
World
06:12
‘Risk it all’: Migrant surge as US prepares for Title 42 end
World
06:12
‘Risk it all’: Migrant surge as US prepares for Title 42 end
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-06
Syria's potential return to the Arab League: Opposing views and controversies
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-06
Syria's potential return to the Arab League: Opposing views and controversies
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-06
3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Lebanon: Bhaness Center
Lebanon News
2023-05-06
3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Lebanon: Bhaness Center
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
10:51
The ugly truth: How will larger depositors be repaid and what is the deposit recovery fund?
Lebanon Economy
10:51
The ugly truth: How will larger depositors be repaid and what is the deposit recovery fund?
2
Middle East
07:56
12 years later: Syria rejoins Arab League - A breakdown of the decisions and details
Middle East
07:56
12 years later: Syria rejoins Arab League - A breakdown of the decisions and details
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Syrian refugees in Lebanon: A Story of failed voluntary returns, illegal entries
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Syrian refugees in Lebanon: A Story of failed voluntary returns, illegal entries
4
World
14:34
US diplomacy shifts focus to Saudi Arabia: What's on the agenda?
World
14:34
US diplomacy shifts focus to Saudi Arabia: What's on the agenda?
5
Press Highlights
00:46
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
Press Highlights
00:46
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
6
Middle East
13:57
WFP to suspend aid to Palestinians due to funding shortage
Middle East
13:57
WFP to suspend aid to Palestinians due to funding shortage
7
Middle East
02:04
Iran hangs two men for blasphemy
Middle East
02:04
Iran hangs two men for blasphemy
8
Lebanon News
03:37
Najib Mikati to attend Arab League Summit in Jeddah
Lebanon News
03:37
Najib Mikati to attend Arab League Summit in Jeddah
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store