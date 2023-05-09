Jokic fined $25,000, will not be suspended for Ishbia incident

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will not face a suspension after making contact with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia during Game 4 of their conference semi-finals playoff series on Sunday.



The NBA handed Jokic a $25,000 fine after he made contact with Ishbia in an attempt to take the game ball away from him and again when the game ball went further into the crowd at Phoenix's Footprint Center.



The Suns won Game 4 129-124 to level the series.

Ishbia previously said on Twitter that Jokic, a two-time MVP, should not receive a suspension.



"Suspending or fining anyone over last nights incident would not be right. I have a lot of respect for Jokic and don’t want to see anything like that," he said.



The Suns play the Nuggets in Game 5 on Tuesday in Denver.