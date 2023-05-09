Sports

Ronaldo suffers another setback in Saudi title race

2023-05-09 | 03:41
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Ronaldo suffers another setback in Saudi title race

Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes of clinching the Saudi Pro League at the first attempt suffered another setback when his Al-Nassr club were held to a 1-1 home draw by lowly Al-Khaleej in Riyadh on Monday.

The visitors, who are battling to stave off relegation, took a shock lead through Fabio Martins after four minutes at Al-Awwal Park but Alvaro Gonzalez soon equalised for Al-Nassr.

Portuguese striker Ronaldo thought he had given his team the lead in the 58th minute only for the referee to cancel the goal for offside.
 
League leaders Ittihad, meanwhile, thrashed Abha 4-0 to open up a five-point cushion over second-placed Al-Nassr with four games to play.

Ronaldo was surrounded by Al-Khaleej players looking to secure his shirt after the final whistle and angrily shoved away a member of the team's staff when he attempted to take a selfie with the former Real Madrid striker.
 

Sports

Cristiano Rolando

Portuguese

International

Football

Player

Suffers

Another

Set Back

Saudi Arabia

Pro League

Title

Race

LBCI Next
US man pleads guilty to Tokyo Games doping charges
Messi wins top Laureus Sportsman of the year award
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-04-10

Football Ronaldo angered by blow to title hopes of Al-Nassr, opponents hail 'checkmate'

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-14

Football Serie A clinches new deal to stage Supercup in Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-20

Body of Ghana football player Atsu arrives home in Accra

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-17

Saudi Arabia enters race for Manchester United

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
03:43

US man pleads guilty to Tokyo Games doping charges

LBCI
Sports
03:34

Messi wins top Laureus Sportsman of the year award

LBCI
Sports
03:31

Jokic fined $25,000, will not be suspended for Ishbia incident

LBCI
Sports
03:22

Lonnie Walker IV's late heroics lift Lakers over Warriors

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:12

Gold gains with focus on US inflation readings

LBCI
World
06:46

Oil prices ease in cautious trade ahead of US inflation data

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-02

Djokovic able to play at US Open as vaccine mandate set to end

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-02

Everything Elon Musk and execs shared (and skipped) at Tesla Investor Day

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app