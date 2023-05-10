News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Taa'a Ello Byezaa'al
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
City will be 'unstoppable' at home against Real, says Grealish
2023-05-10 | 04:16
Share
2
min
City will be 'unstoppable' at home against Real, says Grealish
Manchester City will be "unstoppable" at home when they host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final, winger Jack Grealish said.
City earned a 1-1 draw in the first leg in the Spanish capital on Tuesday after Kevin De Bruyne's stunning low strike cancelled out Vinicius Jr's opener for Real.
The reigning Premier League champions are unbeaten at home since November and will hope to stretch that record in the second leg on May 17.
"At the Etihad, we feel unstoppable," Grealish told BT Sport. "We came here (at the Bernabeu) to try to win, but it shows our character to go a goal down in a place like this.
"In the end, I think it was a fair result. They had their chances, we had a few."
City are chasing the treble, having booked their berth in the FA Cup final and leading the league standings by one point with four games left.
Grealish said the team "learned so much" since they were knocked out by Real in the Champions League semi-finals last season.
"We have a new team this year, different players... We have the perfect balance of experience and world-class youngsters," the England international added.
Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said the second leg will be like a "final" for the Spanish side, who are record 14-times Champions League winners.
"Next week will be like a final, and we are quite good at winning finals," Courtois said. "Hopefully we can mentalise it like that even though it is at City and it will be tough for us."
Reuters
Sports
Manchester City
Jack Grealish
Real Madrid
Champions League
Clash
England
Spain
Clubs
Football
Next
Joel Embiid, Sixers overpower Celtics in Game 5
De Bruyne stunner earns Man City 1-1 draw at Real Madrid
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-03-16
Real Madrid ease past Liverpool into Champions League quarters
Sports
2023-03-16
Real Madrid ease past Liverpool into Champions League quarters
0
Sports
2023-02-10
PSG's Messi doubtful for Champions League clash with Bayern
Sports
2023-02-10
PSG's Messi doubtful for Champions League clash with Bayern
0
Sports
05:32
Treecorp Partners buys Brazilian football club Coritiba in $260 mln deal
Sports
05:32
Treecorp Partners buys Brazilian football club Coritiba in $260 mln deal
0
Sports
05:30
Milan to make late call on Leao for Champions League semi
Sports
05:30
Milan to make late call on Leao for Champions League semi
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
05:36
Record-breaking World Cup goalkeeper Carbajal dies aged 93
Sports
05:36
Record-breaking World Cup goalkeeper Carbajal dies aged 93
0
Sports
05:32
Treecorp Partners buys Brazilian football club Coritiba in $260 mln deal
Sports
05:32
Treecorp Partners buys Brazilian football club Coritiba in $260 mln deal
0
Sports
05:30
Milan to make late call on Leao for Champions League semi
Sports
05:30
Milan to make late call on Leao for Champions League semi
0
Sports
05:22
Asian champions China ready to face World Cup pressure
Sports
05:22
Asian champions China ready to face World Cup pressure
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
03:01
Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander
Press Highlights
03:01
Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander
0
Sports
2023-04-28
Warriors in position to eliminate rival Kings in Game 6
Sports
2023-04-28
Warriors in position to eliminate rival Kings in Game 6
0
Variety
2023-05-08
In a new success story, a Lebanese doctor tops new rankings in spine surgery
Variety
2023-05-08
In a new success story, a Lebanese doctor tops new rankings in spine surgery
0
Variety
06:23
Lebanon's olive oil shines again on the global map with three international awards
Variety
06:23
Lebanon's olive oil shines again on the global map with three international awards
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon
2
Press Highlights
03:01
Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander
Press Highlights
03:01
Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander
3
Lebanon Economy
08:22
Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria
Lebanon Economy
08:22
Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world
5
Press Highlights
04:42
In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich
Press Highlights
04:42
In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich
6
Lebanon News
05:06
General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system
Lebanon News
05:06
General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system
7
Lebanon News
10:03
Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights
Lebanon News
10:03
Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights
8
Press Highlights
03:07
Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat
Press Highlights
03:07
Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store