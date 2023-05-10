Sports

Nuggets lean on Nikola Jokic to grab 3-2 series lead vs. Suns

2023-05-10 | 04:23
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Nuggets lean on Nikola Jokic to grab 3-2 series lead vs. Suns

Nikola Jokic had 29 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, Bruce Brown scored 25 points off the bench and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 118-102 in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal series on Tuesday night.

Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray each scored 19 points and Aaron Gordon finished with 10 for the Nuggets, who lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.
 
Game 6 is Thursday night in Phoenix.

Kevin Durant had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Devin Booker scored 28 points and Deandre Ayton added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Suns.

After a close first half, Denver took control in a chippy third quarter. The Nuggets went ahead 69-53 with a 17-4 run to open the second half and kept increasing their advantage. Two free throws by Murray and a floater in the lane and a finger roll by Jokic made it 77-57 with 4:46 left in the period.
 
The Suns got within 17 and had a chance to cut the deficit further, but a Murray steal led to a 6-2 run and an 89-68 lead late in the third.

Things got heated with 37.6 seconds left in the third when Brown and Jokic were hovering near the Phoenix huddle and Durant elbowed Jokic, who flailed back.

Brown and Durant were each assessed a technical foul.

Denver took a 91-74 lead into the fourth quarter, and then went on an immediate run to essentially put the game away.

Brown hit a 3-pointer and split a pair of free throws and Murray drained a 28-foot trey to put the Nuggets ahead 98-74. The Suns scored six straight points to get back within 18, but Brown hit two free throws, Murray banked in a 12-footer and Christian Braun had a steal and a dunk to make it 104-80 with 7:48 left.

Booker hit a 3-pointer, but Jokic fed Gordon for an alley-oop dunk, giving Jokic his 10th assist of the night and fourth triple-double of the postseason.
 
The Nuggets led 35-20 late in the first quarter but Phoenix rallied to take its only lead at 48-47 late in the second on a Terrence Ross 3-pointer. Denver went into halftime up 52-49.
 

Sports

Basketball

NBA

Playoffs

Western Conference

Denver Nuggets

Phoenix Suns

Second Round

Game 5

Nikola Jokic

LBCI Next
Medvedev to focus on more spin, improved sliding on clay
Joel Embiid, Sixers overpower Celtics in Game 5
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-04-10

NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs

LBCI
Sports
04:19

Joel Embiid, Sixers overpower Celtics in Game 5

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-08

Coinbase considers UAE a potential international hub

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-28

Lakers look for redemption at home in memorable playoffs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
05:36

Record-breaking World Cup goalkeeper Carbajal dies aged 93

LBCI
Sports
05:32

Treecorp Partners buys Brazilian football club Coritiba in $260 mln deal

LBCI
Sports
05:30

Milan to make late call on Leao for Champions League semi

LBCI
Sports
05:22

Asian champions China ready to face World Cup pressure

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
05:41

Shifting alliances: The presidential game of chess begins

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-17

Challenges and opportunities: Total's journey towards obtaining a drilling license in bloc 9

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-28

Warriors in position to eliminate rival Kings in Game 6

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:22

Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:42

In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:07

Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app