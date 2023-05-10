Sports

Milan to make late call on Leao for Champions League semi

2023-05-10 | 05:30
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Milan to make late call on Leao for Champions League semi

AC Milan will Make a late call on Rafael Leao's participation in their Champions League semi-final first leg against arch-rivals Inter Milan, manager Stefano Pioli said on Tuesday after the Portuguese winger suffered a muscle injury.

Leao has been one of Milan's most influential players this season with 13 goals and 10 assists in all competitions, but he lasted only 12 minutes of Saturday's 2-0 win over Lazio before being taken off.
 
Pioli said Leao would either start the game or not play at all, adding that Belgian winger Alexis Saelemaekers was a potential replacement for Wednesday's match at the San Siro.

"Today he (Leao) trained, tomorrow I will decide what to do," Pioli told reporters, adding that he was not stressing over the 23-year-old's fitness.

"I'm going to bed quietly tonight, anyway in the morning Rafa and the doctor will tell me his condition. If he is well he will be called up, otherwise not.
 
"If the test is clean he can play. If it is not clean he cannot play -- either from the start or the end. I would have preferred to do it today, but it was not possible."

Milan, who were dethroned as Serie A champions last week by Napoli, have had a rough run in the league with only three wins in their last 10 games to slip to fifth -- two points behind fourth-placed Inter.

However, Pioli chose to focus on their European run during which they knocked out Tottenham Hotspur in the last 16 and Napoli in the quarter-finals.

"We are talking about Champions League, we have not had ups and downs but an outstanding run," he said.

"We want to try to overcome this last step before winning a Champions League final, something that hasn't happened to all of us. Motivation is at its highest.

"It is the most difficult, because it is a Champions semi-final. But it is also beautiful to prepare, to experience, to play. I have tried to transmit concentration and happiness to the team to live these moments."
 

Sports

AC Milan

Champions League

To Make

Late

Call

Raphael Leao

Semi- Final

Rivals

Inter Milan

LBCI Next
Treecorp Partners buys Brazilian football club Coritiba in $260 mln deal
Asian champions China ready to face World Cup pressure
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-05

A patient at the Hotel Dieu Hospital urgently needs blood platelets of any type, to donate please call: 03/707962

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-04-13

A patient at Hotel Dieu Hospital needs A+ blood platelets. To donate, please call: 70/122457

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-28

A patient at the Geitawi hospital in Achrafieh urgently needs A+ and O+ blood platelets, to donate please call 71/774155

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-20

A patient at the Geitawi hospital in Achrafieh urgently needs A+ blood platelets, to donate please call: 70/392430

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
05:36

Record-breaking World Cup goalkeeper Carbajal dies aged 93

LBCI
Sports
05:32

Treecorp Partners buys Brazilian football club Coritiba in $260 mln deal

LBCI
Sports
05:22

Asian champions China ready to face World Cup pressure

LBCI
Sports
05:18

'As long as he's happy', Argentina boss unconcerned about Messi moves

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
05:41

Shifting alliances: The presidential game of chess begins

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-17

Challenges and opportunities: Total's journey towards obtaining a drilling license in bloc 9

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-28

Warriors in position to eliminate rival Kings in Game 6

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:22

Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:42

In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:07

Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app