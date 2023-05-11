News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Premier League survival with Leicester would be Vardy's 'biggest achievement'
2023-05-11 | 03:56
Share
2
min
Premier League survival with Leicester would be Vardy's 'biggest achievement'
Striker Jamie Vardy said keeping Leicester City in the Premier League would be the biggest achievement of his career as the club sit in the relegation zone with three games left to play.
Vardy helped Leicester win the league title in the 2015-16 season, scoring 24 goals as the team triumphed after starting the campaign as 5,000-1 outsiders.
But they are fighting for top-flight survival this time around with the team third from bottom and two points from safety.
"I think at this moment in time it (survival) would be the biggest achievement. That's how important it is," Vardy told TalkSPORT radio.
"It's hard and I don't think hurting is actually a strong enough word for personally how I'm feeling as a person, being here that long.
"Being on all the ups and downs throughout all of the time that I've been here, I've never wanted to see us be in a situation like that again, so to be where we are, it's hard to take."
Vardy said it was difficult to pinpoint what had gone wrong this season for Leicester, who parted ways with manager Brendan Rodgers last month.
"If you ask 99 percent of people they couldn't have seen this happening," said Vardy.
"It's been tough trying to work out the whys and what's gone on to get us to be in this situation, you can't put your finger on it."
Leicester, who won the 2020-21 FA Cup, host Liverpool on Monday before facing Newcastle United away and West Ham United at home.
Reuters
Sports
Leicester City
Premier League
Survival
Vardy
Biggest
Achievement
Football
England
Relegation
Zone
Next
Jalen Brunson, Knicks go distance, beat Heat in Game 5
Inter ride fast start to take control of semi-final derby
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-05-10
Treecorp Partners buys Brazilian football club Coritiba in $260 mln deal
Sports
2023-05-10
Treecorp Partners buys Brazilian football club Coritiba in $260 mln deal
0
World
2023-05-08
Euro zone investor morale unexpectedly dips in May
World
2023-05-08
Euro zone investor morale unexpectedly dips in May
0
Sports
2023-05-04
Haaland breaks Premier League record as Man City reclaim top spot
Sports
2023-05-04
Haaland breaks Premier League record as Man City reclaim top spot
0
World
2023-05-02
Euro zone factory downturn deepened in April
World
2023-05-02
Euro zone factory downturn deepened in April
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
05:30
US bankruptcy judge blocks NBA team Phoenix Suns' new TV deal
Variety
05:30
US bankruptcy judge blocks NBA team Phoenix Suns' new TV deal
0
Sports
05:27
Banned Botswana runner Amos says selling 'famous' Olympic silver medal
Sports
05:27
Banned Botswana runner Amos says selling 'famous' Olympic silver medal
0
Sports
05:24
Schedule delay leaves World Cup without buzz five months out
Sports
05:24
Schedule delay leaves World Cup without buzz five months out
0
Sports
05:22
Colombia better prepared for this year's World Cup
Sports
05:22
Colombia better prepared for this year's World Cup
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
06:30
Everseen raises over $70M for AI tech to spot potential retail theft
Variety
06:30
Everseen raises over $70M for AI tech to spot potential retail theft
0
Variety
07:01
MediShout wants to bring Amazon-like efficiency to hospital operations
Variety
07:01
MediShout wants to bring Amazon-like efficiency to hospital operations
0
World
05:48
China audits littered with deficiencies, US accounting watchdog finds
World
05:48
China audits littered with deficiencies, US accounting watchdog finds
0
Lebanon News
08:36
EU Ambassador to Lebanon emphasizes urgent reforms needed amidst multiple crises
Lebanon News
08:36
EU Ambassador to Lebanon emphasizes urgent reforms needed amidst multiple crises
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:04
Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70
Lebanon News
04:04
Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70
2
Lebanon Economy
09:20
Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank
Lebanon Economy
09:20
Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank
3
Press Highlights
00:24
Nabih Berri seeks settlement for accepting Army Commander as president
Press Highlights
00:24
Nabih Berri seeks settlement for accepting Army Commander as president
4
Press Highlights
01:36
Countdown to presidential election: Berri urges immediate action on new president and Central Bank governor
Press Highlights
01:36
Countdown to presidential election: Berri urges immediate action on new president and Central Bank governor
5
Lebanon News
03:22
Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items
Lebanon News
03:22
Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items
6
Lebanon News
08:36
EU Ambassador to Lebanon emphasizes urgent reforms needed amidst multiple crises
Lebanon News
08:36
EU Ambassador to Lebanon emphasizes urgent reforms needed amidst multiple crises
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Potato crisis in Akkar: Farmer's losses and unanswered questions
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Potato crisis in Akkar: Farmer's losses and unanswered questions
8
World
09:56
Two Suspected Hezbollah Members Arrested in Northern Germany
World
09:56
Two Suspected Hezbollah Members Arrested in Northern Germany
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store